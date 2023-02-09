Today’s Headlines: Dan’Iya Denies Resignation From PDP, Court Jails Security Guard

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dan’Iya Denies Resignation From PDP

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The deputy governor of Sokoto State, Manir Dan’Iya, has denied rumours of his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Director of Press, office of the deputy governor, Aminu Abubakar, while speaking with our correspondent on the telephone said his boss has dismissed rumours of his resignation from the party.

Aminu, however, confirmed that the deputy governor remains a bonafide member of the PDP in the state as well as a senatorial candidate of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

He calls on his supporters especially members of the PDP in the state to disregard the letter in circulation which he described as the imagination of his opponents.

“The deputy governor just called me on phone now to inform me that he is not leaving the party anywhere, he said he remains a member of the PDP in the state,” he added.

Court Jails Security Guard

Photo Credit: PM

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, a security guard, Danjuma Abdullahi, who slept on duty, paving way for the theft of motorcycles.

The Judge, Thomas Ajitise, sentenced Abdullahi after he pleaded guilty to negligence of duty and prayed for leniency.

The Judge, however, gave the convict an option of N100,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gowkat, told the court that the case was reported at the C Division Police Station on Jan. 3, by Messrs Musa Alhassan and Musa Ali.

Gowkat said that the complainants asked the convict to watch over their motorcycles, but he slept off while on duty, paving way for thieves to steal the two motorcycles.

Supreme Court Has One Major Duty–Ubani

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Lagos lawyer, Monday Ubani, on Thursday, said the Supreme Court still had a duty to decide on whether its original jurisdiction was properly invoked in deciding on the naira swap.

Ubani said that although the Supreme Court possessed original jurisdiction in matters affecting the federal and state, there was, however, a need to make findings on its jurisdiction in this regard.

The apex court had, on Wednesday, granted an interim order, temporarily preventing a withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation.

This temporary order is coming on the heels of a motion exparte filed by three states: Kogi, Kaduna and Zamfara.

The applicants had sought an order stopping the withdrawal of the notes pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Buhari Yet To Fulfill Promise Of Justice–Rivers APC

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has regretted that despite the promise of ensuring justice for all the members of the party killed in the 2015 elections in the state that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to take steps to fulfill his promise.

The party also regretted that People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has again allegedly resumed the reign of terror on supporters of the APC in the state, adding that their campaigns and homes of its leaders are being attack on daily basis.

The spokesman of the party in the state, Hon. Darlington Nwauju, who spoke in Port Harcourt yesterday, further alleged that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Effiong Okon, has taken sides with the PDP in the state, adding that till date the CP has not ordered any descreet investigation into incidents of violence report to police in the state.

