Today’s Headlines: Cutting Off Electricity Punishes Masses–Sani, Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

Niger coup: Cutting off electricity punishes masses, not junta – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central senator, has faulted the decision of the Nigerian government to cut off the supply of electricity to the Republic of Niger following the military coup that ousted President Bazoum.

Tweeting, Sani wrote: “Cutting off electricity supplies to Niger Republic is affecting their hospitals, schools, homes, and offices.

“This is not putting pressure on the military junta but punishing the masses of that country and creating resentment against our country.

Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

UYO – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday joined the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Umo Eno and his predecessor Udom Emmanuel to pay last respect to the late Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Sunday Mbang.

At the obsequies held at His Eminence Mbang Methodist Cathedral, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Governor Eno, who led other dignitaries across the country to bid farewell to the late Prelate, described the deceased as a man of deep faith.

Governor Eno said the Late Mbang saw the ennobling ideals in other faiths, lived the aspiration of Nigeria and showed himself a great patriot who considered character and principles of those who came in contact with him, over the limiting impulses of geography.

The Governor therefore expressed the deep condolences of the government and people of the State to the family and entire Methodist community, reminiscing the life and times of the departed Prelate Emeritus with glowing tributes.

Private Military: We’ve No Business With Dokubo – Army

Nigerian Army has distanced itself from claims by ex-Niger Delta militant leader Asari Dokubo of owning a private military licensed by the Nigerian government.

The director Army public relations, Brig-gen Onyema Nwachukwu when contacted said the Nigerian Army was not in any partnership with Dokubo and his private military.

He said the army has never fought side by side with him or the organisation he represents.

Dokubo had in a viral video claimed that he owns a private military that is licensed by the federal government and that he has been fighting along Armed Forces of Nigeria in Niger, Plateau, Abia, Imo and some parts of Rivers.

He also claimed that the communities his men operate have been giving accolades and commendation.

“I don’t have an army but I have a private military company that was engaged by the Nigerian government and I have been doing the work for the Nigerian State. Private military companies exist all over the world. We have black waters, we have Wagner. We have so many private military companies.

Falana to ECOWAS: Promote dialogue with Niger junta | Reject invitation to fight proxy war

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, has asked leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to dialogue with the military junta in the Niger Republic.

On Tuesday, the leadership of the regional body resolved to impose financial sanctions on the individuals and entities believed to be supporting the military junta in the Francophone country.

On Thursday, the ECOWAS leaders directed the deployment of standby military troops to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday, Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the masses in the landlocked country are suffering from a lack of power supply while the military junta has switched to generators after the country was cut off by Nigeria.

