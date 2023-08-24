Today’s Headlines: CUPP Spokesperson To Lead Imo PDP Gov Campaign; Groups Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition – Punch Newspapers

CUPP Spokesperson To Lead Imo PDP Gov Campaign

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties and member, House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has emerged as the Director General of the Campaign Organisation of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Samuel Anyanwu, in the November 11 governorship election in Imo State.

A statement issued by Anyanwu’s principal secretary, Authur Ekwelem, said the member representing Nwangele, Nkwerre, Isu, Njaba Federal Constituency, Ugonna Ozurigbo, also emerged as the Deputy Director General, representing Orlu zone senatorial district.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, PDP in the state, said that the appointments were an indication that its candidate was committed to winning the November 11 governorship poll.

Groups Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition

Scores of demonstrators on Wednesday threw their weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his threat of demolition of illegal structures in Abuja.

According to the groups, the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow due process to restore the Abuja master plan.

The minister had stirred the hornet’s nest when he vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed in the nation’s capital during a press briefing at his new office in Abuja on Monday.

IPOB attacks Army base in Imo

Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly foiled an attack on the Forward ting Base by the Indigenous People of Biafra fighters in Imo State.

The Army said the IPOB fighters who attempted the attack on its base were met with stiff resistance by the personnel on the ground.

A statement on Tuesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said that in the fierce gun battle that ensued on August 20, the troops killed one of the fighters and arrested two.

The statement read: “Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division, Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network on its Forward ting Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

Many feared dead, other trapped as storey building collapses in Abuja

There was pandemonium in the late hours of Wednesday, August 23, when a storey building collapsed at Lagos Street in Garki village area of Abuja.

Yet-to-be determined number of people are feared dead and many others trapped in the multi-storey building collapsed amid heavy downpour.

The affected building is said to be housing many apartments while the ground floor was full of shops.

A former special assistant to the immediate past minister of the FCT, Ikharo Attah, told our correspondent that thirty seven persons have so far been rescued and evacuated to hospital, while others were still trapped.

