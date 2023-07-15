Today’s Headlines: CSO, APC Chieftain Rally Support for DSS, 1st Lady Seeks Govs’ Wives’ Support

Emefiele: CSO, APC chieftain rally support for DSS

The Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) has appealed to Nigerians to support the Department of State Services (DSS) in the fight against unpatriotic elements bent on destabilising the country.

This was as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. John Mayaki, yesterday, commended the DSS for promptly obeying the court order about suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who has been in detention since June 10.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, the CAGG said that the secret agency must be commended for exposing the ungodly moves by terrible and horrible hearted people who wanted to throw the nation into an unnecessary civil war prior to the swearing in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group’s National Coordinator, Nazir Galadanchi, maintained that the DSS under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi has secretly chased away persons who had conspired to tear the country apart for their selfish interests.

Galadanchi recalled instances where the DSS had to intervene in national issues to avert crisis.

According to him, the secret police’s intervention during the fuel and naira scarcity crises safeguarded the nation’s economy.

First Lady Seeks Govs’ Wives’ Support

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said she will require the support of the wives of the state governors to reach every nook and cranny of the country.

She stated this Friday in her office at a meeting with the wives of the 36 state governors to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and mission of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs Tinubu in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said “looking at the past can most assuredly chart a path for the present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.”

She assured the governors’ wives that the RHI will in no way interfere with their personal programmes and projects, adding that she believes that support from them would be impactful.

“I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

Stray bullets kill child, injure sibling as NDLEA operatives raid drug joint in Delta

STRAY bullets from operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have reportedly killed a two-year-old child and wounded his sibling at Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the NDLEA operatives raided a notorious drug joint in the area on Thursday. Sources said the deceased child, Ivan Omhonria and his younger sibling, Eromonsele, had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when they were hit by stray bullets.

The source said Ivan was hit on his abdomen while the bullet brushed Eromonsele on the eye.

He said the victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Asaba for treatment, adding that Ivan could not survive it.

Confirming the incident, the State Commandant of the NDLEA, Mr. John Tunde said his men did not open fire on the children, noting that “we can’t be that unprofessional to open fire on a shop.”

He said there was a Toyota Camry parked within the precincts when his men stormed the drug joint to raid and dislodge the place. He said that the Camry ran over one of the operatives while escaping, Tunde said: “In attempts to demobilise the car, our men shot at it.

“What we cannot tell now is whether the children were inside the car at the time of the shooting. Our men did not open fire at any shop. As we speak now, the man who the car ran over, is at the Central Hospital in Ogwashi-Uku. Our attempt to stop the car was not successful as he escaped.”

He said he was at the hospital in the night with the father of the child.

Benue Killings: PDP Urges Alia To Come Clean On Alleged Pact With Bandits

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has observed that the recent statement by the State Governor, Rev Fr Hya­cinth Alia is an indication that he had entered into a pact with local bandits as well as Fulani herdsmen just before the 2023 election.

According to the statement credited to the State Governor, Alia said because he had spoken with the bandits before the elec­tion and promised to bring them back home when he becomes governor, he had expected that they (bandits) would not carry out any attack on Benue com­munities without first hearing from him.

Therefore, in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, Bemgba Iortyom, the State Publicity Sec­retary of the PDP advised the governor to come clean on the pact entered into with the bandits and Fulani herdsmen.

He argued that the Gover­nor’s statement when he visited the scene of last week’s attack by bandits on Akpuuna 1, in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where about 27 per­sons were killed and one person kidnapped, gives credence to the fact that Alia has an agreement with the bandits.

light (

)