Today’s Headlines: Crisis In Mile 2 As Lagos Taskforce, Commuters Clash, Two Persons Killed; Tinubu Departs Abuja For G-20 Summit

Crisis In Mile 2 As Lagos Taskforce, Commuters Clash

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

There was confusion in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State in the early hours of Tuesday as residents barricaded the road, distorting the free flow of traffic.

It was learnt that at least two persons were killed following a clash between the Lagos State Task Force, tanker drivers and touts in the state.

According to an 18-second video which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and shared by @Gidi_Traffic, the Mile 2 was blocked with residents burning tyres on the road. Also, a voice was heard in the video advising commuters to avoid the area.

(Photo credit: Google)

Tinubu Departs For G-20 Summit

Photo credit: daily post

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, departed Nigeria for India to attend the G-20 Summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DAILY POST had reported that Tinubu planned to travel for the G20 summit.

President Tinubu will deliver the keynote speeches at the Nigeria-India Presidential Roundtable & Business Conference on the summit’s sidelines. – Meetings with top business leaders & captains of industry from Nigeria and India to attract partnerships and foreign investments in Nigeria by showcasing Nigeria’s vibrant investment opportunities through the lens of the “Renewed Hope Agenda”.

Govt Offices In Abuja, Others Shut As NLC Strike Begins

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Some government ministries, departments and agencies in Abuja are currently shut in solidarity with the two-day nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, The PUNCH has observed.

Our correspondent who visited the Federal Secretariat on Tuesday morning alongside other major areas such as the popular radio house which houses some agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation observed that the areas were deserted as workers decided to stay back home.

111 Years After: Two Warring Ebonyi Communities Sign Ceasefire Agreement, Peace Pact

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Relative peace is said to have returned to the troubled communities of Abomege and Ishinkwo communities of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Recall that the two affected communities had been enmeshed in the tussle for land ownership within the LGA, which has over time led to death and destruction of properties of the members of the affected communities.

These ugly developments were evident during the administration of former Governor Sam Egwu, Martin Elechi and David Umahi of the State.

