Today’s Headlines: Coward, You’ve Exposed Yourself -Wike Slammed; APC, Buhari Strongly United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Coward, You’ve Exposed Yourself-Wike Slammed

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been described as a coward for failing to make real his threat of publicly declaring his choice of candidate for the 2023 presidential election and campaigning nationwide for such a candidate.

Governor Wike had late last year told the people of Rivers that he would by January make public his choice of presidential candidate, vowing to move from State to State campaigning for the candidate.

But January has passed and the Governor has yet to make his choice public.

Most recently, some of his aides came on social media, sharing the photo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu with the caption ‘Is about time.’

But in a recent interview, Wike said that he never told the public the method by which he would make his preferred presidential candidate known.

APC, Buhari Strongly United

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the party’s leadership and President Muhammadu Buhari are strongly united behind Bola Tinubu toward a victory in the 2023 general election.

The Director, Media and Publicity APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Onanuga said that all attempts by opposition elements to put a wedge between Messrs Buhari and Tinubu would fail.

He said the reference to the naira exchange rate by Mr Tinubu at a campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River, was not an attack on the Buhari-led administration as was being speculated.

Oyo Records Five Deaths, 121 Suspected Cases In The Last One Year

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

OYO State has recorded five deaths from 25 confirmed cases and 121 suspected cases of Lassa fever infection between January 2022 and January 5th, 2023.

Director, Primary Health Care, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr Bunmi Ayinde, who spoke at the sidelines of a 4-day review meeting and planning of Co-produced USAIDS Breakthrough Action Nigeria Programmes in Ibadan, said five health workers were among the persons who died from Lassa fever within the period, wherein105 cases recovered and 96 were tested for Lassa fever.

Dr Ayinde stated that in January 2023, three suspected Lassa fever cases were recorded, with one turning out positive and dying from the infection.

According to her, the three local government areas with high risk of Lassa fever in Oyo State were Iwajowa, Kajola and Orelope local government council areas.

Tinubu Will Outsmart Cabals Again, Weep Not’–Adeyanju Tells El-Rufai

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will outsmart the cabals around President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adeyanju said Tinubu outsmarted Buhari’s cabal during the APC primaries and would repeat the feat during the 2023 elections.

He made the remark in response to a comment by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some forces in the Presidential Villa are trying to sabotage Tinubu’s chances.

El-Rufai said some forces in the Presidential Villa against Tinubu’s emergence as APC flagbearer are working to sabotage his campaign.

PrinceAI (

)