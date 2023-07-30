Today’s Headlines: Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory – EIU; Atiku Meets PDP Stakeholders

Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory, Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election will not be overturned by the court.

EIU, which had projected that Tinubu would win the presidential poll, also predicted in its latest report that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the last presidential election.

Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious.INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Obi came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.Both Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

EIU had predicted before the 2023 general election that Tinubu would win the presidential poll.In its latest report released at the weekend, EIU noted that the presidential candidate of the LP, Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027, pointing out that the court would not overturn Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

Atiku Meets PDP Stakeholders

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, meet with some governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other stakeholders of the party.

Sunday Sun gathered that the meeting was attended by Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election; acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum; Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

Also in attendance were the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki; Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke; Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang; former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi, amongst others.

Sunday Sun gathered that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, in Atiku’s residence, in Abuja is not unconnected to recent developments in the party, especially the nomination of the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, as a minister by the All Progressives Congress ( APC) led Federal Government.

Why I won’t advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama, ex-APC scribe

Waziri Bulama, an architect, is a man of many callings. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the ruling party’s National Advisory Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, he assessed and scored high the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bulama equally noted that he would not advise the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kanuri, Borno-born politician also claimed that his political ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, must be missing in his retirement the limelight he had enjoyed for several years despite his claim that he wanted to retire to a quiet life.

He also dismissed any possibility of Vice President Kashim Shettima having any form of rift with President Tinubu throughout their tenure, describing the former Borno State governor as a humble person.

Nigeria will Work Again Under Tinubu, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised Nigerians, especially those living in Russia, that the country under President Bola Tinubu’s administration will work again.He gave the pledge late Friday evening in St Petersburg at a forum with members of the Nigerian community in Russia.Shettima, who was addressing concerns raised by members of the community, said: “Be rest assured that in the next nine to 12 months there will be a swift change in the fortunes of Nigeria.

“I’m talking with all sense of certainty and responsibility because I believe in the capacity and commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”Speaking on the efforts of the administration to reposition the economy, the vice president said: “We are here for the Africa-Russia Summit, but we are also here fundamentally to pursue the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel and revival of the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON).“It’s going to be a game changer. Having a vibrant steel industry is a sine qua non for the industrial take-off of any nation. I can bet you; I can promise you that the President will bring Ajaokuta to a reality.

“Be rest assured that if there is one legacy that President Tinubu would bequeath to fellow Nigerians, Ajaokuta is one. I’ll come back to Russia, we are going to drive this process, and my leader, my boss, and principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is irrevocably committed to Ajaokuta and to ALSCON.

“We have begun the discussion, and we will see to it that these two companies take off, we have no option than to bring them to reality,” Shettima emphasised.Commenting on the prospects for Nigeria’s transformation, the vice president said the Tinubu administration would harness the vast human and material resources to put the country on the path of sustainable development and growth.

