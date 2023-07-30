Today’s Headlines: Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory – Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts; Ministerial List: Wike In A Dilemma

Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory, Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election will not be overturned by the court.

EIU, which had projected that Tinubu would win the presidential poll, also predicted in its latest report that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the last presidential election.

Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious.INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Obi came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.Both Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

EIU had predicted before the 2023 general election that Tinubu would win the presidential poll.In its latest report released at the weekend, EIU noted that the presidential candidate of the LP, Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027, pointing out that the court would not overturn Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

Ministerial List: Wike in a Dilemma

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Nigerians, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, are closely monitoring the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to see if he will accept his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu. This stems from his previous negative comments about the All Progressives Congress, Chuks Okocha reports

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is said to be in a dilemma since his nomination as a minister. He is further said to be under pressure as old videos of him vowing not to be a minister or of moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) floods the social media.

Photo Credit: Google

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to decide on him tomorrow. A member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) while disclosing this to THISDAY said the party was waiting to see whether the former governor would present himself for screening.

It has been gathered that his nomination may portray him as a hypocritical person, who should not be taken seriously

Wike had on many occasions vowed that he would not defect to the APC and that he did not want to be a minister. But he has been named in President Bola Tinubu’s 28-man ministerial list submitted to the Senate last Thursday.

The nomination came amidst speculations about Wike’s stance on accepting a ministerial appointment and his recent affiliations with President Tinubu.

Ganduje: Making of APC Chairman ‘designate’

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

As the intrigues generated by the jostle for who emerges the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifies, the Coalition of North-Central Leaders of party, on Thursday, threw its weight behind former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, to replace the immediate past National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Convener of the coalition, Okpokwu Ogenyi, stated that though the current zoning formula cedes the office to their zone, the APC North Central leaders have agreed to forfeit the office of national chairman in favour of Ganduje.

The development came barely two days after APC chairmen in seven North West states also endorsed the 73-year-old at a meeting held in Kaduna.

Though, a former satte governor and Nasarawa South Senator, Tanko Al-Makura, Ameh Ebute, the sixth President of the Nigerian Senate during the third Republic, and former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, all from North Central, are believed to be eying the office of the APC National Chairman, the alleged endorsement of Ganduje as the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu and the APC governors has since been generating controversy and mixed feelings among the top echelon and other party faithful. While a few chieftains believe the next national chairman should emerge from Nasarawa State in line with the zoning arrangement of the party, not a few have backed the choice of Ganduje.

Opposition to Ganduje had come from the unlikeliest of quarters in Dr Salihu Lukman, who questioned why key power blocs within the party, including members of the Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) went out of their ways to endorse Ganduje for the seat zoned to the North Central geo-political zone of the country.

Lukman contended that there are legal and moral issues on the development, urging President Tinubu to distance himself from the alleged committal of the infraction with respect to the installation of Ganduje as national chairman.

75% of Customs revenue from Lagos, says acting CG

Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria

The acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, has revealed that about 75 per cent of Customs revenue is generated in Lagos State.

He disclosed this when he paid Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

Adeniyi, who commended the state government, said that Lagos, as the economic nerve centre of Nigeria, generated 70 to 75 per cent of customs revenue in the country.

He pledged to work assiduously to ensure smuggling become a thing of the past in Nigeria, so as to boost Made-in-Nigeria products and improve the country’s economy.

According to him, Lagos is very strategic, as it is the heartbeat of customs’ operations.

“For us to be able to excel at our full potential, we need a peaceful working environment. I want to assure the governor that as responsible officers and agency of government, we will live up to our civic responsibilities, and more importantly, we will operate within the framework of the law.”

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu restated his administration’s commitment to complete the Badagry Seaport by 2025 to decongest Apapa and Tincan Island ports.

He was optimistic that the port would drive in more investors into the state.

Nasu001 (

)