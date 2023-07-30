Today’s Headlines: Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory -Economic Intelligence Unit Predicts; Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

Court Won’t Overturn President’s Victory, Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts

Photo Credit: THISDAY LIVE

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted that the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election will not be overturned by the court.

EIU, which had projected that Tinubu would win the presidential poll, also predicted in its latest report that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the last presidential election.

Tinubu defeated 17 other candidates who took part in the election. He scored a total of 8,794,726 votes to emerge victorious.INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who announced the final results, said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar came second with a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election.

Obi came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.Both Atiku and Obi are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

EIU had predicted before the 2023 general election that Tinubu would win the presidential poll.In its latest report released at the weekend, EIU noted that the presidential candidate of the LP, Obi would emerge a formidable force in 2027, pointing out that the court would not overturn Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential poll.

Photo Credit || Google

Food Insecurity: Blame Corruption, Bad Policies – Peter Obi

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Peter Obi, the presidential can­didate of the Labour Party in the February general election in Nigeria, has attributed the cur­rent food insecurity in Nigeria to corruption, poor policies and also wrong implementation of even good ones.

Obi said this on Saturday while answering questions on a tweeter space hosted by @Par­allefacts with the caption: #Pet­erObiliveonparallelfact.

The former Anambra State governor, in a no-hold-bared sub­mission noted that resources are not rightfully channeled to those who need it, noting that there is issue of credibility on who actu­ally get government’s incentives like loans and fertilizers between core farmers and politicians.

Obi said: “What we are expe­riencing is that is causing food crisis is poor implementation of process and resources are not properly channeled where they should go. It is also about some actions and policies that follow the same pattern of corruption which is f helping the situations but worsens it.

We’ll Participate In Oyo LG Election—APC

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Oyo State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has disclosed that it will participate in the forthcoming local government election.

APC is the major opposition political party in the State.

DAILY POST reports that Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC, has concluded plans to conduct local government elections in the State.

The election has been scheduled to take place in April 2024.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Wasiu Olawale Sadare, in a statement made available to DAILY POST, insisted that the party would participate in the election.

Why I won’t advise Atiku, Obi to withdraw petitions against Tinubu in tribunal – Bulama, ex-APC scribe

Photo Credit: Sun paper

Waziri Bulama, an architect, is a man of many callings. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the ruling party’s National Advisory Council.

In this interview with Sunday Sun in Abuja, he assessed and scored high the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Bulama equally noted that he would not advise the duo of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to withdraw their petitions against the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The Kanuri, Borno-born politician also claimed that his political ally, former President Muhammadu Buhari, must be missing in his retirement the limelight he had enjoyed for several years despite his claim that he wanted to retire to a quiet life.

He also dismissed any possibility of Vice President Kashim Shettima having any form of rift with President Tinubu throughout their tenure, describing the former Borno State governor as a humble person.

Macrrio (

)