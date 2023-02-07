Today’s Headlines: Court Stops PDP From Suspending Wike; Banditry: Banditry: APC Campaign Rally Turns Prayer Session

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court stops PDP from suspending Wike

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leadership from taking steps to either suspend or expel Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike from the party. Justice John Kayode Omotosho issued the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Wike in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023.

Listed as defendants in the suit are the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP; the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP; its Chairman, Iyiocha Ayu; the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the ruling delivered on February 2, Justice Omotosho said the order shall subsist pending the determination of a motion on notice filed by the applicant. Wike had, in the motion, complained of threat by the leadership of the PDP to either suspend or expel him.

Banditry: APC Campaign Rally Turns Prayer Session

The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State on Monday was scaled down to a prayer session over the recent murder of over 40 vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government Area of the state by bandits. Despite having the presence of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and several participants at the rally, the event was conducted in a sober atmosphere at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

In his opening speech, Buhari disclosed that despite inheriting a poorly managed country, his administration has done well in turning the fortunes of the party. He also condoled the people of Katsina State for the banditry attack they suffered in recent times, urging them to remain courageous and hopeful to defeat terror.

On his part, the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saluted those who summoned courage to attend the rally in spite of the sorrowful situation. He equally assured the Katsina electorate of working hard to eliminate banditry in the state.

He said, “We will definitely deal with them. They will not go scot-free. Whether they derive some moment of joy or satisfaction, we are saying we are courageous, we are strong, we believe in Allah and we will defeat them. They are evil. We will eliminate them.”

Tragedy for Borno IDPs as fire guts 200 houses

A late morning fire, Monday, February 6, razed down about 200 houses at the unofficial section of the Muna Internally Displaced Persons’ camp on the outskirts of the Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State.

Eyewitnesses, who could not ascertain the cause of the fire, said it flared up, sweeping across the all-thatched houses by 11 am. The population of the IDPs affected could not also be immediately ascertained, due to the fact that it is an unofficial camp.

“I lost everything comprising all my three rooms, wearing apparels, beds and beddings, and one sack of guinea corn,” Modu Maina, 70, who hails from Bale in Mafa Local Government Area, and has two wives and three children, told The PUNCH.

He estimated the cost of his property lost to the fire to be over N100,000.

Suspected herders kill six in Benue, injure soldiers

Suspected armed herders at the weekend launched another attack on some communities in Benue State killing six people and injuring three soldiers. The incident, according to locals, occurred at a border between the Tse-Abwa Mbapa council Ward in Gwer West and Ikobi in the Apa Local Government areas of the state. The attack on Ikobi community was said to have started since last Thursday and ended on Saturday.

A source said, “On February 2, herdsmen gave a man called Usman Ochowechi a machete cut on his farm close to his village of Oloke in Ikobi and they passed message through him that they would be coming.

They carried out their threat. They attacked and killed two persons. One person, Miss Eba Usman, is still missing. That was February 3 in Ikobi Ochekwu, Apa LGA, Benue. They came back on Saturday, February 4 and killed four persons in the same Ikobi.”

It was further gathered that following the attack, troops of tion Whirl Stroke were deployed to the area to prevent further attacks. Members of the community said the troops repelled the invaders.

