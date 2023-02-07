Today’s Headlines: Court Stops PDP From Suspending, Expelling Gov. Wike, Tanker explodes in Ondo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Court Stops PDP From Suspending, Expelling Governor Wike

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to take any action aimed at suspending or expelling Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike from the party.

The order was made upon an ex parte motion filed by Wike against the entire hierarchy of the PDP.

Respondents in the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, are the PDP, its National Working Committee, National Executive Committee, National Chairman of the party Dr Iyorchia Ayu; PDP National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

By the motion, the applicant is praying for an order to maintain the status quo and stay all actions in this matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him, pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

Wike also asked for an order of the Court granting him leave to serve the motion on notice, originating motion, and all other processes of the Court in the suit on the 1st to 5th Respondents by substituted means which is pasting all the said processes of Court on the PDP National Secretariat.

Photo credit || Google

The Rivers state Governor equally sought an order deeming such service as made above as proper service.

Tanker explodes in Ondo

A tanker discharging fuel at Optimal Petrol station in Ondo State has exploded. The tanker was razed and the filling station torched.

An eyewitness, Emmanuel Solomon, told newsmen that it was the pressure that exploded and fire erupted.

Residents around the area panicked and started packing out their belongings.

But the prompt arrival of men of the Federal Fire Service and Ondo State Fire Service helped put out the fire.

It was gathered the owner just purchased the tanker, which was on its first trip to discharge petrol.

Tragedy for Borno IDPs as fire guts 200 houses

A late morning fire, Monday, February 6, razed down about 200 houses at the unofficial section of the Muna Internally Displaced Persons’ camp on the outskirts of the Maiduguri metropolis, Borno State.

Eyewitnesses, who could not ascertain the cause of the fire, said it flared up, sweeping across the all-thatched houses by 11am.

The population of the IDPs affected could not also be immediately ascertained, due to the fact that it is an unofficial camp.

“I lost everything comprising all my three rooms, wearing apparels, beds and beddings, and one sack of guinea corn,” Modu Maina, 70, who hails from Bale in Mafa Local Government Area, and has two wives and three children, told The PUNCH.

He estimated the cost of his property lost to the fire to be over N100,000.

EFCC nabs Abuja bank manager hoarding N29m new notes

An operations manager of a leading commercial bank in Abuja central area was on Monday arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Commission, for refusing to load the Automated Teller Machines of the bank despite having N29million of the new naira notes in the branch’s vaults, The PUNCH reports.

Before he was taken away for further questioning, the operatives ordered the loading of all the ATMs and the payment of the stipulated amount across the counter to the delight of the distraught customers who had spent hours on queues without getting the new notes.

The Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren revealed in a statement obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

Uwujaren noted that this discovery, which indicated a sabotage of the government’s monetary policy by some banks, was made by the EFCC in continuation of the ongoing surveillance and visit to banks across the country to access their vaults and verify whether they were deliberately refusing to dispense the redesigned naira notes.

Organ harvesting: Ekweremadu, wife accused of ‘breaking modern slavery laws’

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, daughter Sonia, 25, and an associate, Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been alleged to have broken modern slavery laws.

The Old Bailey heard on Monday, Ekweremadu was said to have illegally paid a street trader from Lagos, to travel to the UK, for a donation to help his daughter, who suffers from a kidney disease.

Ekweremadu who has been senator since 2003 is on trial charged with exploiting a 21-year-old to come to London and donate a kidney.

While opening the case, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC said Ekweremadu’s status and influence had produced a significant degree of wealth.

He said Sonia Ekweremadu’s state of health could have been alleted or cured by a kidney transplant, and the family was “close, open and loving”, with a “direct interest in Sonia’s medical treatment.”

However, Davies declared to the jury that rewarding someone for a kidney donation was criminal.

“There was an obvious risk that those providing organs for transplantation for reward are likely to come from the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society,” he said.

Resist Ethnic, Religious Sentiments, Obi Urges Kwara Voters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has urged Kwara residents to shun ethnic, and religious sentiments as the general elections draw closer.

He made the comment during the party’s presidential rally at the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday.

“This year’s election, they are going to come to you and they will tell you to vote for them based on tribe. Please, tell them you are hungry, unemployed, and suffering. No tribe buys bread cheaper,” he said.

“They will come with religion and tell you that they are Muslims or Christians. Tell them you are hungry and have no jobs and the students are not in school. All these, you should resist. Do not allow them to continue.”

light (

)