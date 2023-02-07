This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Court Stops PDP, Ayu From Suspending Wike, PDP, LP, NNPP Can’t Defeat APC—Fashola

Court Stops PDP, Ayu From Suspending Wike

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday ordered the Peoples Democratic Party not to make an attempt at suspending or expelling Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from the party.

In the motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, dated and filed on February 2, the respondents are the PDP, its National Working Committee, the National Executive Committee of PDP, the National Chairman of PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The order was made upon an ex-parte motion filed by Wike against the entire hierarchy of the PDP.

PDP, LP, NNPP Can’t Defeat APC—Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress will sweep the 2023 general elections.

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed this when he featured as a guest on Channels’ TV political programme ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night.

Fashola’s optimism is coming barely 19 days to the presidential election. According to him, the election is a game of numbers that the members of the ruling APC understand so well.

This is even as he noted that the SWOT analysis carried out on the major candidates contesting with his party’s flag bearer has shown that they would coast home to victory.

2023 polls: Nigeria needs prayer to overcome evil forces – Igbo Forum

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has urged Nigerians to intensify their prayers for the country ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

They made the call in Abuja after a special prayer meeting for the country by its prayer wing, the Ark Bearers of New Nigeria.

The Forum said the Intercessory Prayer Programme was needed for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

A statement signed by Evang. Iwuchukwu Ezenwafor, the Leader of Ark Bearers of New Nigeria and Chief Dr. Chukwuemaka Ezeife, representing Igbo Elders Consultative Forum told Nigerians not to take the forthcoming elections for granted.

Tinubu: Akeredolu charges Ondo people on Southern presidency

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has urged Ondo people to work for the victory of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

The Governor stated that the struggle for Southern presidency this year must not to fail.

Akeredolu said since the North produced the President for eight years, it was the turn of the South to occupy the seat.

The governor spoke on Monday at the APC Ondo North Senatorial Campaign Rally held in Owo, NAN reports.

Akeredolu insisted that Tinubu enjoys nationwide acceptability which would result in his victory on February 25.

Supreme Court Ruling On Senate President, Lawan Is Daylight Robbery; He Never Filled Senatorial Form – Machina Campaign Organisation

Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which recognised the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as the authentic senatorial candidate for the zone as devastating to anyone committed to justice and fairness.

Audu, a staunch supporter of Machina tagged the judgment as unprecedented and unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.

Speaking with PUNCH over the phone, he said, “The Supreme Court judgement was a daylight robbery, and very unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.”

“Tension is high now,” he said, explaining further, he continued, “Ahmed Lawan neither obtained and filled the Senatorial aspiration form nor contested in the primaries.”

Asked about what the next line of action will be, he stated, “As Muslims, we believe in destiny; we will wait for what our leader would say before knowing what to do.”

