Today’s Headlines: Court Restores Akpabio As APC’s Candidate For Akwa Ibom North, Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau

Court Restores Akpabio As APC’s Candidate For Akwa Ibom North

The Supreme Court has restored former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godwin Akpabio as the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

The Court of Appeal judgment delivered on November 14, 2022, which voided his candidacy was overturned.

Obi Takes Campaign To Plateau

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has taken his campaign to Plateau, North Central, Nigeria.

There, the former Anambra State governor visited the Gbong Gwom of Jos Jacob Gyang Buba at his palace.

I Have Personal Issues With Atiku- Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused his counterparts from the Southern part of the country of causing the collapse of the zoning principle in the Peoples Democratic Party.

Ortom also knocked the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, saying he had a personal grievance with him because he “turned a blind eye to the sufferings and the plight of the people who elected me.”

Makinde Shuns Atiku’s Rally In Oyo

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde was conspicuously absent at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Ibadan, the state capital on Thursday.

The rally at the historic Mapo Hall attracted the national leadership of the party.

Tinubu Will Get Nigeria Back On Track- TSN

The Tinubu/Shettima Network (TSN) on Thursday said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima will get Nigeria back on track if elected.

Speaking at a press conference at the Unity fountain Abuja after trekking from their office in Wuse Il to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat down to the Tinubu campaign office in central area before settling at the Unity fountain, the National Chairman of TSN, Dr Kailani Muhammad, said the trek has sent a strong redemption message to Nigerians.

