Today’s Headlines: Court Rejects DSS Suit To Prolong Emefiele’s Detention, Niger’s army backs military coup

Terrorism charge: Court rejects DSS suit to prolong Emefiele’s detention

An FCT High Court sitting in Maitama has struck out an application secretly filed by the Department of State Services to secure an order to detain the suspended former Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for a further 14 days based on what they referred to as fresh evidence they have uncovered.

The application which was marked FCT/HC/M/12105/2023 and heard by Justice Hamza Muazu was quietly filed on Thursday by the lawyers from the agency and came up before the vacation judge today.

The judge struck out the application for being an abuse of court process and for lack of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, condemnation and outrage trailed the filing of the Exparte application by the DSS before the FCT High Court seeking an order to detain the suspended former Governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for a further 14 days.

Abuja based Constitutional lawyer, Nnamdi Mba in his reaction said, “You cannot be charging someone to court yet you cannot obey the same court. What the DSS is doing is tantamount to intimidating the courts.”

Niger’s army backs military coup

Niger’s army command on Thursday declared support for a coup instigated the previous day by soldiers of the presidential guard, saying its priority was to avoid destabilising the country.

In a statement signed by the army chief of staff, it said to “preserve the physical integrity” of the president and his family and avoid “a deadly confrontation that could create a bloodbath and affect the security of the population.’’

Also, in a video communique, a man identified as Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane and flanked by several apparent soldiers, announced, “We have decided to put an end to the regime that you know,” citing a deteriorating security situation in the country and “poor economic and social governance.”

President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou earlier urged democratic forces in the country to resist the power grab, as Western officials said the status of the coup attempt was unclear.

The soldiers said in a late-night televised address that Bazoum had been stripped of power and the republic’s institutions had been suspended, marking the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

They earlier cut off the presidential palace in the capital Niamey, with the president inside.

Bazoum, in a social media posting on Thursday morning, vowed to protect “hard-won” democratic gains in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

Senate unveils Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees

The Senate has unveiled President Bola Tinubu’s 28 ministerial nominees.

The names were read by the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, at the plenary on Thursday.

The latter containing the list of the ministerial nominees was personally delivered by the Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Prominent people who made the list are the immediate past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleague from Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi.

Super Falcons Beat Australia in Nervy Game to Lead Group B

Nigeria’s Super Falcons defeated co-hosts Australia 3-2 to join Canada on four points on top of Group B of the ongoing 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

Against the run of play and expectations, the nine-time African champions came back from a goal down to tie the match 1-1 at half time.

It was much vilified Uchenna Kanu that cancelled out Australia’s opener by Emily Van Egmond five minutes in the added time of the first half.

After soaking much pressure from the Matildas, Osinachi Ohale put Nigeria ahead for the second goal when she headed in Rasheedat Ajibade’s lob from the left in the 65th minute.

With the entire Brisbane stadium unrelenting in rooting for the Matildas, Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala, who just came on for Kanu got on the score sheet after cashing on a defensive mix up to put the scores at 3-1 for Super Falcons.

She flicked the ball from a tight angle on the right for a sweet goal.

Australia however came out smoking to reawaken their dream of making it to the knockout stage.

In a shocking manner, 11 minutes were added to the regulation time.

Defender A. Kennedy, who came in as a late substitute, got the consolation second goal for Australia with just a minute left to play.

Nigeria held on till the final whistle 3-2.

light (

)