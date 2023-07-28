Today’s Headlines: Court Refuses Lagos Eze Ndigbo Bail, Army General Declares Himself Niger Leader

Court Refuses Lagos Eze Ndigbo Bail

A Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square has refused to grant bail to Frederick Nwajagu, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya held that the court is constrained to refuse Nwajagu’s bail application based on the seriousness of the alleged offence and the severity of its punishment.

Nwajagu is charged with nine counts bordering on an attempt to commit terrorism, participating in terrorism, meeting to support a proscribed entity, and financing terrorism.

Army General Declares Himself Niger Leader

Niger’s putschists named an army general as the new leader of the unstable jihadist-hit nation on Friday and warned that any foreign military intervention would lead to chaos.

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

The general, who is in his 50s and has previously kept out of public life, presented the coup as a response to “the degradation of the security situation” linked to jihadist bloodshed.

He questioned “the sense and scope of a security approach to the fight against terrorism which excludes any real collaboration with Burkina Faso and Mali,” neighbours which face similar threats.

Imo govt approves Community Justice Center with Switzerland

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo State, Barr. Cyprian Akaolisa, on Friday said the government has approved collaboration with the Hague Institute for innovation of law in Switzerland to establish a community justice system in the state.

Akaolisa disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on the plans by his ministry to accelerate justice delivery system in the state.

He said three council areas in Imo, have been approved as pilot centres.

Explaining the moves, the commissioner said: “The Foreign Establishment in collaboration with the state government had approved a “Community Justices Centre” for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in every community in the state which would be centred at the palace of the traditional ruler of a such community.

Subsidy: Reduce cost of governance, Afenifere tells Tinubu

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has decried the hardship Nigerians are facing as a result of petrol subsidy removal by the Federal Government, saying the government should allete the suffering.

The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to reduce the cost of governance in the country, as it blamed the government for wasting a lot of money on frivolities in the running of the government.

The Secretary-General of the association, Mr Sola Ebiseni, stated this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to the association, there was a need for the government to implement and update the Orosanye’s report.

