Today’s Headlines: Court Refuses Kanu’ Request To Wear Isu Agu Attire, Senate Screens Service Chiefs

IPOB: Court refuses Kanu’s request to wear “isu agu” attire in custody.

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has refused the request by the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu to wear the Igbo traditional attire “isi agu” while in custody.

In his suit before the court, the Biafra agitator said preventing him from wearing his preferred attire is tantamount to an infringement on his fundamental human rights.

Kanu was renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya last June under questionable circumstances. Since his arrival, he has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS), the secret police of Africa’s most populous nation.

But in his judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotoso held that Kanu’s application lacked merit and consequently refused.

The court stated that the denial of wearing Igbo traditional attire does not amount to a violation of human rights as alleged by the applicant.

According to the court the IPOB leader has failed to prove his assertion to be granted the reliefs sought in his suit.

Justice Omotoso said there is nothing on record before the court to show that he was discriminated against or that other inmates enjoy any form of privileges or rights than the applicant.

“The case of the applicant is based on speculation without any concrete evidence, the applicant’s suit lack merit, same failed and consequently the suit is hereby refused.”

Senate Screens Service Chiefs

The Senate on Thursday screened the recently appointed Service Chiefs.

President Bola Tinubu had in a letter to the Senate read on Monday, requested that the Upper Chamber confirm the nomination of the Service Chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio did not disclose when the service chiefs will be screened but indicated that the screening will be conducted during plenary.

Upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, the Upper Chamber suspended its rules to allow the Service Chiefs enter into the chamber. The Service Chiefs have concluded their introductions. The screening is now set to begin behind closed doors.

Abducted Ekiti APC Chairman Regains Freedom

Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Paul Omotosho, has regained freedom.

Omotoso and two others were abducted while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi road on Saturday night.In a statement on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)in Ekiti, DSP Sunday Abutu, said the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their families.

He said this was made possible through the combined efforts of the police, other sister agencies, the local security outfits and the family members as well as the Ekiti State government.

Abutu, while appreciating the “good-spirited” members of the public for their concern and relentless support, noted that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and are supplying useful information that could lead to the arrest of the prime suspects who are currently at large.

The command urged all citizens to be security conscious, vigilant and ensure the prompt reportage of any suspicious person or group of persons observed in their locality to the nearest police station.

Sanwo-Olu felicitates Soyinka at 89.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Nobel laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Prof. Soyinka, a 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature winner and the first sub-Saharan African to be honoured in that category clocked 89 on Thursday, July 13.

Sanwo-Olu said the literary giant is worth celebrating as one of Nigeria’s advocates of good governance, adding that the Nobel Laureate remained one of Nigeria’s pride and biggest exports to the world.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate our literary icon and Nobel Laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka on his 89th birthday anniversary.

“Prof. Soyinka as a literary icon excels in all the genres of literature and his prodigious works have continued to be a reference point in academic circles all over the world. His long years of outstanding accomplishments and consistency in the crusade for the wellbeing of citizens had culminated in his legendary status. He is a great pride to Nigeria, Africa and the entire black race.

