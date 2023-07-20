Today’s Headlines: Court Orders DSS To Grant Kanu Access To His Medical Records, Omotoso Dies At 80

Photo Credit: Google

Court Orders DSS To Grant Kanu Access To His Medical Records

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to grant the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, access to his medical records.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, held that objections the security agency raised against Kanu’s request lacked merit.

Omotoso Dies At 60

Revered Nigerian writer and scholar, Prof. Kole Omotoso is dead.

Omotoso passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80.

The South Africa-based celebrated writer clocked 80 on April 21.

NIS Redeploys 15 Comptrollers

The acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has approved the immediate reposting of 15 passport officers in a bid to strengthen the ongoing passport reform process.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Acting Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Kenneth Kure, on Thursday in Abuja.

House Of Reps Urges Tinubu To Lift Embargo On Recruitment In Govt Agencies

The House of Representatives has urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the embargo on employment into agencies of government.

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Francis Waive (APC-Delta) at plenary on Wednesday.

