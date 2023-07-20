Today’s Headlines: Court Orders DSS to Allow Nnamdi Kanu Access to Personal Physician; Adeleke Appoints A Lawyer As Health Commissioner

Court Orders DSS to Allow Nnamdi Kanu Access to Personal Physician

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, access to his doctors.

Justice Nyako made the order while delivering a ruling in an application for an order of mandamus compelling the secret service to allow Kanu, whose health was said to be deteriorating in the custody of the DSS, to meet with his doctors.

The IPOB leader, who has been in the custody of the DSS since his rearrest nearly two years ago, is challenging the refusal of the agency to allow him to have unhindered access to his private physicians.

Delivering the ruling in the application on Thursday, the court held that Kanu is entitled to a medical doctor of his choice, adding that such expenses should be borne by the applicant (Kanu).

Adeleke appoints a lawyer as health commissioner

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday swore in a lawyer, Sola Akintola as the Commissioner for Health among the 25 newly appointed commissioners.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun announced the confirmation of the appointments after the screening of the 25 commissioner-nominees.

In his remarks during the inauguration at his office in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke stressed he would not condone a solo show’ by any of the appointees.

He said: “I seek a very responsive government that listens and satisfies the wishes of the people. So, your goal must be a real service to the people. I value honesty and integrity in public service. You must be above board. Corrupt conduct will be heavily sanctioned.

“I love thinking out of the box in governance. As political heads of your ministries, be very innovative. Generate and implement new ideas.

“In times of national economic emergency, I love achieving much with little resources. Be prudent and adopt measures that reduce the cost of projects and services.

“As we all know, I am a team player. There won’t be any room for solo actors in our State Executive Council (Exco). You must work as a team with a common goal to make a difference in the lives of our people. Above all, my leadership is about due process and the rule of law. You must not cut corners. I will not compromise transparency and accountability.”

There Is A Contaminated Cough Syrup In the Market, WHO Warns

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has alerted Nigeria and other countries about contaminated ‘Naturcold Syrup’ discovered in Cameroon.

The organization gave the notification in a Medical Product Alert posted on its website.

It said that the substandard product was unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death.

According to WHO, the toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.

It said that the substandard Naturcold Syrup identified in Cameroon was first reported to WHO on March 13, 2023.

The health agency noted that the active ingredients of Naturcold syrup were listed as paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, and chlorpheniramine maleate.

It said that the combination of these three ingredients is used to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold, flu, and allergic rhinitis.

Senator Lamido Offers N40m Scholarship To Indigent Sokoto Students

Senator Ibrahim Lamido (APC-Sokoto East), has offered a joint N40m scholarship to 1,315 indigent students from his senatorial district of Sokoto State, studying various courses at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

Lamido, addressing the beneficiaries at the screening exercise in Sokoto, said the gesture was part of his commitment to ease the current hardship in his Senatorial zone.

Represented by Malam Sani Bala, the Senator said, “The students were identified through a committee across all the communities in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state.

“The benefitting students were identified through intensive screening and, each of the beneficiaries will be credited after their documentation.

“The identified students are expected to pay the university over N80 million, which the state government had since paid half of the amount. The balance for each student will be paid as Senator Lamido’s support to them in furtherance of their studies,” he said.

