Today’s Headlines: Court Orders Benue APC To Conduct Fresh Primary In LGAs, buhari Joins Tinubu In Bauchi

Court Orders APC To Conduct Fresh Guber Primary

Photo credit: the cable

The court of appeal in Markurdi, Benue state, has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct fresh governorship primary in 11 LGAs.

A three-member panel of the appellate court delivered the judgment on Monday, in an appeal filed by Terhemba Shija, a governorship aspirant under the APC.

(Photo credit: Google)

buhari Joins Tinubu In Bauchi

Photo credit: the cable

President Muhammadu buhari, on Monday, attended the presidential campaign of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state.

Bola Tinubu, the party’s flag-bearer, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, were at the rally held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium in the state.

Tinubu Will Fulfill All His Electoral Promises If Elected- Akeredolu

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has assured Nigerians that the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will fulfil all his electoral promises.

Akeredolu, while speaking at a campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, area of Ondo state, said that ” our party parades the best candidates, from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima and other candidates across this state.

buhari Unveils Imota Rice Mill, Biggest In Africa

Photo credit: p.m news

President Muhammadu buhari on Monday unveiled the Imota Rice Mill, the biggest of its kind in Africa and fourth largest in the world.

The mill is a 2 xX IGMTPH standing on an area of 8.5Ha land, with an annual paddy requirement of over 240,000MT to produce 32 metric tonnes per hour, 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice per annum.

Edo IGR hits N4bn Monthly Target

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

Mr John Inegbedion, Chairman, Taskforce on Internally Generated Revenue (TF-IGR) of the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) said the state’s IGR collection had hit the N4 billion monthly target.

Inegbedion said this on Monday at the January 2023 Management Performance Review (MPR) Meeting and Award Ceremony held at the EIRS Corporate Head Office.

