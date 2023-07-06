Today’s Headlines: Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail; Ministerial List Not Ready — Tinubu

Court Grants Abba Kyari Bail

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to DCP Abba Kyari on charges bordering on money laundering.

Apart from money laundering charges, Kyari is also facing a primary charge of cocaine trafficking, for which he has been denied bail.

One of his lawyers, Hamza N. Dantani, shared the news of the court granting Kyari bail on the money laundering charges on his Facebook page on Thursday.

He wrote: ”Alhamudullhi! Abba Kyari’s Bail Granted by Federal High Court Abuja today.”

DAILY POST recalls that Kyari’s trial centres around the $61,400 cash and 25kg parcel of cocaine seized as evidence and believed to have been used as bribe to influence operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Ministerial List Not Ready—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has denied releasing his much-awaited ministerial list

He disclosed this through his media aide, Dele Alake on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking with journalists, Alake said: “There is no iota of truth in all of those things.

Tinubu suspends 5% Telecoms Tax, defers Finance Act

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has just signed four Executive Orders in fulfilment of his pledge to put Nigerians at the centre of government policies and address issue of the multiplicity of taxes.

Mr Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Alake said the Executive Orders were presidential interventions to address critical concerns of manufacturers and other stakeholders regarding some recent tax changes.

The second one is The Customs, Excise Tariff (Variation) Amendment Order, 2023 which has also shifted the commencement date of the tax changes from March 27, 2023 to August 1, 2023 and also in line with the National Tax Policy.

The third order, Alake said, is the one suspending the 5% Excise Tax on telecommunication services and the Excise Duties escalation on locally manufactured products. While the fourth is the suspension of the newly introduced Green Tax by way of Excise Tax on Single-Use Plastics, including plastic containers and bottles.

Senate probes Kano, Abuja Airports’ concession

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation against the concession of Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Nnamdidi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; and other international Airports across the country.

The Senate made this known after passing a motion by Senator Sumaila Kawu (NNPP, Kano South).

The Senate agreed that “the committee on Ation when constituted should investigate the ministry and agencies concerned to report back to the Senate.

“Condemned in strong terms the concessions of Aminu Kano Airport, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, and other airports that were conceded in the same way as they were not conceded in public interest.

“Urged the federal government to review the entire exercise and give a level playing field to all stakeholders.”

Before hitting the gravel, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, noted that concession was the best way to move forward as it was one of the best practices all over the world.

Barau noted that although concession was good, it must be done in a transparent manner rather than being shrouded in secrecy as was done in the previous administration under the former Minister of Ation, Hadi Sirika.

