Today’s Headlines: Court Gives DSS 7 Days To Release Emefiele, Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

Photo Credit: Google

Court Gives DSS 7 Days To Release Emefiele

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

An Abuja High Court sitting at Maitama, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to within seven days, release the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, from detention or charge him to court.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Hamza Muazu, held that Emefiele’s continued detention without trial, amounted to a gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Soyinka At 89

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated Nobel laureate, Prof. Oluwole Soyinka, on his 89th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Prof. Soyinka as “a quintessential scholar and literary icon who has used his position and experience to contribute positively to literature, academics and governance globally.”

Lagos Girl Running From Dog Dies Of Electrocution

Photo Credit: Punch papers

A 13-year-old girl , Taiye Ojo, was on Saturday electrocuted to death in her residence in the Makoko area of Yaba, Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered on Wednesday that the tragedy occurred while the teenager was running away from a barking dog in the compound.

It was further learnt that Taiye was on her way to the toilet located within the premises when the dog started barking.

Nigerian Lawmakers Demand Salary Increase

Photo Credit: Premium Times

Members of the House of Representatives are demanding an upward review of their salaries and allowances, following the removal of fuel subsidy and the current economic situation in the country, the Agency of Nigeria reports

NAN gathered that the demand was the outcome of a meeting the lawmakers had on 11 July after going into an executive session during plenary.

