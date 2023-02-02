This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Court Dismisses Orbih’s Suit, Obi, Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Atiku—Parties

Edo PDP crisis: Court Dismisses Orbih’s Suit

The Supreme Court sitting on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the Dan Orbih faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The five-member panel of the court held that the appeal filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama was incompetent being based on issues that did not emanate from the judgment of the appellate court.

The appellants prayed the court to reverse the judgment of the lower court.

They claimed that the judgment erred in law when it failed to declare them as the valid candidates of the PDP in the elections.

Photos Credit: Google

Obi, Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Atiku—Parties

Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party on Wednesday said their presidential candidates would not step down for their counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

The two opposition parties said this as the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council advised the LP standard bearer, Peter Obi and his NNPP counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, not to trust Atiku.

The PCC warning was a sequel to claims by the PDP presidential candidate that he was in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso ahead of the February 25 poll.

Atiku in an interview with the BBC Hausa disclosed that talks were ongoing between him and the LP and NNPP candidates.

2023 elections: Tinubu will outsmart cabals again, weep not’ – Adeyanju tells El-Rufai

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, will outsmart the cabals around President Muhammadu buhari.

News Source: Daily Post

Adeyanju said Tinubu outsmarted buhari’s cabal during the APC primaries and would repeat the feat during the 2023 elections.

He made the remark in response to a comment by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State that some forces in the Presidential Villa are trying to sabotage Tinubu’s chances.

El-Rufai said some forces in the Presidential Villa against Tinubu’s emergence as APC flagbearer are working to sabotage his campaign.

The governor said the individual elements are hiding behind buhari’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

NLC kicks against upward review of remuneration for political office holders

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has opposed the demand by Public and Political office holders in the country for an upward review of their remuneration package by the Federal Government.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

The Kano NLC chairman, Malam Kabiru Minjibir, said this while speaking on behalf of NLC chairmen of the zone at the zonal public hearing on the review of the remuneration package for public, political and judicial office holders on Wednesday in Kano.

Minjibir said that such a review was not necessary at a time the country was grappling with a lot of economic challenges.

He noted that no amount of increase in Naira terms would be good enough if the government didn’t control the rising inflation and high cost of goods in the country.

Content created and supplied by: Grewupwriter (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #Headlines #Court #Dismisses #Orbihs #Suit #Obi #Kwankwaso #Wont #Step #AtikuPartiesToday’s Headlines: Court Dismisses Orbih’s Suit, Obi, Kwankwaso Won’t Step Down For Atiku—Parties Publish on 2023-02-02 10:23:13