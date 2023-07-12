Today’s Headlines: Court dismiss Adeyemi’s case against Ododo, APC; Zulum appoint ex-minister as SSG

Court dismiss Adeyemi’s case against Ododo, APC

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed by a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Smart Adeyemi against the emergence of Usman Ododo as the party’s candidate at the last primary election.

In the suit marked: FHC/CS/556/2023 in Smart Adeyemi v. APC & 2 Ors, the plaintiffs urged the court to nullify the primary of the APC for Kogi governorship election which produced Ododo as the candidate for the election scheduled for November.

They described the direct primary election conducted by APC which produced Ododo as the governorship candidate of the party as illegal. Amongst others, they alleged that the election of Ododo ran foul of Section 177 of the 1999 Constitution.

They also asked the court for an order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission to reject and refuse to recognise Ododo as APC’s governorship candidate.

Zulum appoint ex-minister as SSG

Photo Credit: Punch

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Malam Bukar Tijani as Secretary to Borno State Government.

The Governor has also reappointed Professor Isa Hussaini Marte as Chief of Staff.

The two appointments were announced by the Governor’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement noted that Zulum considered Tijani’s very high-level experience from his services as minister from July 2011 to September 2013 and as Assistant Secretary-General/Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Tinubu writes Reps, seeks N500bn for palliatives

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The President, Bola Tinubu, has written to the House of Representatives seeking an amendment to the 2022 supplementary appropriation Act.

The amendment, he said, was to allow the Federal Government to source N500 billion for palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read the president’s letter during plenary on Wednesday.

The letter was titled: Request for the amendment of the 2022 appropriation act.

Senate congratulates Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Senate has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

The Red Chamber on Wednesday also felicitated Nigerians on the great honour and privileged position of Chairman of ECOWAS now occupied by President Tinubu.

The Senate also resolved that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, should lead a delegation of the Senate Leadership to pay a solidarity visit to the President over the feat.

These resolutions of the red chambers followed its consideration of a motion titled: Congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

Arisco (

)