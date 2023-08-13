Today’s Headlines: Coup: We struck to avert imminent threat against Nigeria, Niger – Gen. Tchiani, Tinubu Mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador To France, Kayode Laro

Coup: We struck to avert imminent threat against Nigeria, Niger – Gen. Tchiani

The leader of military junta in Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani weekend said that the coup that overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

General Tchiani, said it was painful to the coup leaders that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing ultimatum to them to quit office.

Speaking when he received Nigeria’s Intervention Team comprising prominent Islamic scholars in the country at the weekend in Niamey, the coup leaders and the Nigerian team agreed to intensify the option of dialogue in resolving the political crisis in that country.

A statement by the leader of the Islamic Ulamma, Sheik Bala Lau, stated that

General Tchiani, who accorded the team warm reception welcomed their intervention.

According to the statement, the military leader said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

Tinubu Mourns Nigeria’s Ambassador To France, Kayode Laro

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

The president, who paid tribute to the late diplomat in a statement signed by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, extended his condolences to Ambassador Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the government and people of Kwara State.

President Tinubu, who recognised Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, saluted his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of his first foreign trip to France in June this year after assumption of office.

The president stated that having devoted himself to his duties during 35 illustrious years in service as a Nigerian diplomat, spanning from 1983 to 2018, he remembered Ambassador Laro’s profound grasp of geo-political intricacies and how he aptly harnessed his wealth of skill and experience in multilateral diplomacy to advance worldwide peace, security, and development.

Niger coup, warning to politicians giving democracy bad name – Ex-Postmaster General

Former Postmaster General and CEO of Nigeria Postal Service, Bisi Adegbuyi, speaks to DANIEL AYANTOYE about the need for political reforms in the country, among other issues

The request by President Bola Tinubu to deploy troops to Niger Republic was rejected by the Senate. What is your take on this?

Based on the preponderance of opinion from well-meaning Nigerians and the circumstance in which Nigeria has currently found itself, I do not think Nigeria should be involved in any kind of war with Niger Republic with the purpose of sustaining democracy. Yes, democracy is desirable and the best form of government, but we need to look at our priorities. What exactly do we stand to gain from going into this war? What is the cost-benefit analysis of it?

First, we need to remind ourselves that the people of Niger are close to Nigeria and it is more or less like waging a war on some part of the North. When Nigeria went into peacekeeping in Liberia, Nigeria could afford it because the economy was in good shape. Recall that we spent around $8bn on that war. Can Nigeria which is struggling to keep up with debt payment, struggling to deliver good governance to the people afford to go to that kind of war? For me, it is a no-go area. Diplomacy is the way to go and from what we are reading and seeing, I believe diplomacy will prevail.

Illegal mining is economic sabotage, perpetrators should be jailed – NMGS president

The President, Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, Prof Akinade Olatunji, shares with AYOOLA OLASUPO some negative impacts of illegal mining in the country and how government can tackle it

Illegal mining has become a common crime in different parts of the country with the government showing helplessness, in what ways does this activity affect the economy?

Illegal mining is extracting mineral resources at whatever volume without the necessary approval from the statutory regulatory authorities. It’s not about whether the company is big or small. It’s because their activities are not known or monitored by the government. When that happens, the government will not be able to get what it should from them in terms of revenue. Also, if they operate without being monitored or regulated, they tend to operate without guidelines and such may affect the environment and promote all sorts of illegal activities. So, as government loses revenue, the activities of the miners also bring instability to the community where they operate, in terms of environmental degradation, because they don’t operate under the principles set out by the government. They continue to pollute the environment with impunity. They take and disappear, polluting the water bodies and farmland in the process. Most times, people don’t even know where these illegal miners come from. They enter a community and create problems, which is why every country frowns at people engaging in illegal mining.

