Today’s Headlines: Coup: We struck to avert imminent threat against Nigeria, Niger – Gen. Tchiani, Niger-Gen. Tchiani; 4 die in communal land dispute in Enugu

Coup: We struck to avert imminent threat against Nigeria, Niger – Gen. Tchiani

The leader of the military junta in the Republic of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tchiani weekend said that the coup that overthrew President Mohammad Bazoum was well intended and was carried out to avert an imminent threat that would have affected not only the Niger Republic but also Nigeria.

General Tchiani, said it was painful to the coup leaders that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government leaders did not hear their side of the matter before issuing an ultimatum to them to quit office.

Speaking when he received Nigeria’s Intervention Team comprising prominent Islamic scholars in the country at the weekend in Niamey, the coup leaders and the Nigerian team agreed to intensify the option of dialogue in resolving the political crisis in that country.

A statement by the leader of the Islamic Ulamma, Sheik Bala Lau, stated that

General Tchiani, who accorded the team warm reception welcomed their intervention.

According to the statement, the military leader said their doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

4 die in communal land dispute in Enugu

At least four persons have lost their lives while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when Oyofo, and Awha, communities clashed over a land dispute at Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Friday.

Among the properties destroyed were one tricycle and five motorcycles.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday, said that twelve suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of the four casualties during the dispute.

Gov Otti bans Okada in Umuahia, Aba

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has directed an immediate ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclists, otherwise known as Okada, within Umuahia and Aba metropolises.

In a statement signed by Kazie Uko, his Chief Press Secretary, issued on Sunday evening, Gov Otti said that effective Monday, August 14, 2023, any motorcycle seen on the streets of Umuahia and Aba townships being used for such a purpose will be impounded by the security agencies.

He directed security agencies in the two cities to arrest any individual caught violating the order for possible prosecution.

Though no reason was given in the statement for the ban on okada use, some sources said it was part of the measures being applied by the state government to tackle crime in parts of the two cities.

Police arrest suspected car thief in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested a suspected serial car thief identified as Sunday Dosunmu.

The 53-year-old man was arrested in Leme, Abeokuta while trying to remove cars using locally-fabricated skeleton keys.

Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, told newsmen that the suspect was caught in the act on Saturday at about 7:30 pm.

According to her, the suspect had earlier been arrested over a similar offence on September 17, 2022, at Olorunsogo “while trying to steal a car from a park along with his syndicate.”

