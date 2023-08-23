Today’s Headlines: Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum; Wike Denies Purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

Coup: UK Calls For Immediate Release Of President Bazoum

The United Kingdom has condemned the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by the military junta in Niger Republic, calling for his immediate release.

“We stand with ECOWAS in condemnation of the illegal detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, his family, and members of the government, as well as the unacceptable conditions under which they are being held, and call for their immediate release,” a statement by Atinuke Akande-Alegbe, a senior communications officer at the British High Commission, said on Wednesday.

Bazoum has been under house arrest since the takeover orchestrated by members of his presidential guard on July 26, 2023.

Wike denies purchasing N300m bulletproof SUV

Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has dismissed as tissues of lies, a social media report that he acquired a N300 Million Armoured Lexus LX600, just a day after he was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking after a tour of the Abuja Light Rail, Wike challenged journalists to inspect his vehicle and confirm whether it was the bulletproof variant or otherwise.

He said; “We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media, how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300 Million Naira that I am using.

Corn sellers cause insecurity in Abuja – Wike claims

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited street vending in Abuja saying that street traders, including those selling corn, contribute to crime and instability in the city.

The former governor of Rivers State made this announcement during a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority, urging them to prioritise doing what is right.

“The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be. I moved around Abuja and found out there is total darkness in most of the places.

Tinubu greets Sultan of Sokoto

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Sokoto Sultanate Council, as the revered royal father and Spiritual Leader of Muslims in Nigeria turns 67 on August 24, 2023.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said he shared in the moment of joy and thanksgiving with the leader of the Qadiriyya Sufi Order, who also serves as Head of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (Society for the Support of Islam) and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.

According to the statement, “President Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices and selflessness of the Sultan of Sokoto, who has, since his assumption of office in November 2006, worked assiduously for the sustenance of peaceful co-existence in the country, and beyond, personally traveling, intervening, mediating, and chairing meetings on the need for harmony.

