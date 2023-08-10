Today’s Headlines: Coup: Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting, Ganduje Presides Over First NWC Meeting As APC Chair

Coup: Tinubu, Sanusi in closed door meeting

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano , Sanusi Lamido Sanusi are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Sanusi had recently returned from Niger Republic where he went to meet the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum .

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi arrived the Presidential at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, the former Emir simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with the President.

Ganduje presides over first NWC meeting as APC chair

Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is currently presiding over his first national working committee (NWC) meeting.

The meeting is taking place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

On August 3, Ganduje was elected as the party’s national chairman during a national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

During the NEC meeting, Ajibola Basiru, former senate spokesperson, was elected as the party’s national secretary.

Fashola petitions IGP over allegation of writing tribunal judgment

Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works and housing, has petitioned the inspector-general of police over “defamatory” social media posts.

The posts claim that he is drafting a favourable judgment for the presidential election petition tribunal.

Recently, Jackson Ude and some Twitter users alleged that Fashola and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were writing the judgment which would be handed to the judges.

Reacting to the claim, the former minister described the allegation as “baseless and defamatory”.

Bandits kill 3 in Taraba

No fewer than three persons have reportedly been waylaid and killed by bandits in Funkwa Village, Kwambia in the Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the development to newsmen telephone.

He said the incident happened Tuesday morning when the deceased were going to their farm.

He also said security operatives have been drafted to the area to track down the perpetrators.

Also confirming the incident, Emmanuel Madaki, who acts as coordinator of Yangtu Special Development Area, condemned the attack.

He urged the state governor, Agbu Kefas, to ensure security operatives are drafted to the area to enable farmers and residents of the area go about their business without fear.

