Today’s Headlines: Coup Supporters, Bazoum’s Loyalist Clash In Niger, 10 Bandits Arrested In Plateau

Coup Supporters, Bazoum’s Loyalist Clash In Niger

Photo credit: the cable

Protests over the political situation in Niger have broken out in Niamey, the state capital.

On Wednesday, President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted from office by the country’s military.

Amadou Abdramane, a colonel-major and spokesperson for the national committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), a group of coup leaders, said the soldiers decided to put an end to Bazoum’s regime.

(Photo credit: Google)

10 Bandits Arrested As Troops Repel Attack In Plateau

Photo credit: the cable

The Nigerian army says 10 suspected bandits were arrested by the troops of operation hakorin damisa during an attack on Barikin Ladi communities in Plateau state.

In a statement on Thursday, the army said many suspected terrorists were killed, while some fled with gunshot injuries during separate operations in the state.

According to the statement, the troops, while responding to a distress call, rescued five persons who have been abducted at Rumfar Gwamna village on July 25.

Bandits Shoot One, Abduct 10 Construction Workers In Zamfara

Photo credit: channels television

Bandits have shot one person and abducted 10 others at Talata Mafara town, the headquarters of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred Wednesday night at about 11:30 pm when the bandits stormed the town and went straight to the residence of the former member of the House of Representatives who represented Talata Mafara/Anka Federal Constituency, Kabiru Yahaya Classic, but could not gain entrance to the house.

Although police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the latest attack, a resident of the area, Abdullahi Mafara, told Channels Television that residents thought they were visitors because they were adorned in white regalia but later discovered that they were bandits, carrying deadly weapons.

CBN Takes E-Naira Campaign To KADPOLY

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

To ensure that the eNaira is adopted as a means of financial transaction, the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) has taken its eNaira campaign and sensitization to the Kaduna Polytechnic ( KADPOLY).

The Branch Controller of CBN in Kaduna, Muhammed Aminu said at the event that the eNaira is Nigeria’s very own digital currency which has the potential to revolutionize the way citizens transact and conduct business.

