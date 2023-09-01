Today’s Headlines: Coup: Pave way for soldiers to return to barracks, Atiku tells ECOWAS, FG to close MMIA from October 1

Coup: Pave way for soldiers to return to barracks, Atiku tells ECOWAS

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the unconstitutional removal of the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo, by the country’s military officers.

Atiku who was a former vice president of Nigeria during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, in a statement on Thursday advised the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to engage these soldiers diplomatically, thus convince them to return to the barracks.

Recall that Gabonese army officers, under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, CTRI, on Wednesday, seized power and sacked Ali Bongo as President.

Ali Bongo is currently under house arrest according to TV reports yesterday.

JUST IN: FG to close MMIA from October 1

The Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed all international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, from October 1, 2023.

This, he said, was to give room for total maintenance work at the airport.

The minister said this during a tour of the international airports in Lagos, where he was accompanied by the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

We’ll fight crime in Rivers to a standstill- Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has said he’s passionate about fighting crime to a standstill in the state.

Fubara stated this during the Rivers Zero Crime Campaign Flag-off Ceremony organized by Nigeria Police, Rivers State Command on Wednesday.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, appreciated the synergy that had been expressed by stakeholders, noting that if Rivers State was not peaceful and free of crime, development would not be sustained and people would not sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said the state government had always partnered the police and other security agencies to fight crime, adding that under the watch of the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike, surveillance and tactical centres were set up where surveillance and tactical operations were carried out across the state.

According to him, “We are synergising with the police to ensure that Rivers State is peaceful, loving and calm to everyone who comes here to do business.

Sanwo-Olu, Ganduje, 189 others to lead Kogi governorship campaign

The National Working Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress has released a fresh list of 191-man council to drive the national governorship campaign taking place in Kogi State ahead of the November 11 election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday night by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Suleiman Arugungu.

The development is coming in the wake of denial by the party on Tuesday that it released earlier documents containing notable names of chairmen, co-chairmen and members of campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States that went viral in the media.

In the new document released on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos was appointed the chairman of the Kogi campaign train.

Sanwo-Olu will be assisted by Governors Mohammed Bago (Niger) and Sani Uba (Kaduna), who have been selected as co-chairmen of the campaign council.

