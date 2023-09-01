Today’s Headlines: Coup; Pave Way For Soldiers To Return To Barracks—Atiku Tells ECOWAS, Beg FG to Allow Me Fix Roads—Obaseki Tells Edo People

Coup: Pave Way For Soldiers To Return To Barracks—Atiku Tells ECOWAS

Source: Vanguard paper

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the unconstitutional removal of the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo, by the country’s military officers.

Atiku who was a former vice president of Nigeria during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, in a statement on Thursday advised the leadership of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to engage these soldiers diplomatically, thus convince them to return to the barracks.

Recall that Gabonese army officers, under the aegis of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, CTRI, on Wednesday, seized power and sacked Ali Bongo as President.

Ali Bongo is currently under house arrest according to TV reports yesterday.

Reacting to these recurring decimal called ‘coup’, Atiku in a statement condemned coup, noting that democracy has come to stay as a preferred form of government.

Beg FG to Allow Me Fix Roads—Obaseki Tells Edo People

Source: Vanguard paper

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said despite several entreaties by his administration, the Federal Government has refused to allow the state government fix the dilapidated federal roads in the state.

Obaseki said this while addressing the congregation at the inauguration of the ministry and the enthronement of Ven. Ebenezer Omeiza Saiki as the second Diocesan Bishop of Akoko-Edo Diocese at St. James Cathedral, Ugbogbo, Igarra, in Akoko Edo LGA of the state.

The governor, who decried the deplorable state of the roads and the need for urgent intervention to ameliorate the sufferings of the people, called on residents and other road users to plead with the Federal Government to allow the state take over the roads and fix them.

Speaking to the congregation, Obaseki said: “I promised His Royal Highness, the Otaru of Igarra, that I will be attending the Abba festival as a special guest a couple of days ago. I actually was on my way but no road to get there, so I went back to Benin City.

Forgive Nnamdi Kanu, work for his release – Ohanaeze begs Northern leaders, Asari Dokubo

Source: Daily Post

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to Northern leaders and former militant leader, Asari Dokubo to forgive pro-Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu and work for his release.

Ohanaeze made the appeal in reaction to Kanu’s pronouncement that he will never beg the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu for his release.

Kanu also noted that it would be an insult to the loving memories of Pa Mbazulike Amaechi who died in 2022 at the age of 91 for him to beg for his release.

Recall that a delegation of Igbo elders had solicited the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, after the Appeal Court ordered his release.

However, Ohanaeze believes that there are ongoing efforts by Northerners and Dokubo to pressure the Federal Government not to accept the request for Kanu’s release.

Uzodimma begins distribution of palliatives

Source: Vanguard paper

In partnership with the Federal and State Governments, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma flagged off the distribution of acquired food items and other relief materials meant to allete the economic impact of post-subsidy removal on Imo citizens.

Speaking at the event, Governor Uzodimma announced that these efforts can provide essential support to the residents in the wake of changes in subsidy policies.

The Governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic initiatives in the policy transition of the country.

He disclosed that a committee was inaugurated to capture all sectors, institutions, and groups, ensuring that every household in the State will partake in the palliative, irrespective of their political party affiliation.

