Today’s Headlines: Coup: Not Too Late To Reconsider Your Position – ECOWAS Tells Niger Leaders; Palliative: Federal Govt Knocks Obaseki, Says Time For Politics Over

Coup: ‘Not Too Late’ To Reconsider Your Position – ECOWAS Tells Niger Leaders

The Economic Community of West African States on Friday told Niger’s coup leaders that it was “not too late” to reconsider their position as they wrangle over a return to civilian rule with the option of military force still “very much on the table”.

Generals who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a July 26 rebellion have called for a three-year transition period while the Economic Community of West African States demands the immediate return to constitutional order.

With delegations shuttling into Niamey, ECOWAS says negotiations remain its priority while defence chiefs prepare a standby mission for a possible “legitimate use of force” to restore democracy if needed.

Palliative: Time For Politics Over – FG To Obaseki

The federal government has said the statement credited to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, which was used on the front page of a national day did not come to anyone as a surprise.

The government however said it is essential to clarify certain narratives for a more informed public discourse.

The minister of Information & National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement said Governor Obaseki has, in recent times, shifted focus to the nation’s economic challenges as cannon fodder to divert attention from his poor performance at the state level since his move to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The minister said, while it is common for leaders to have divergent views, it’s crucial to align criticism with reality, and to premise discourse on tangible results.

Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released

Former US President Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.

Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Like the other defendants in the case who have surrendered so far, the 77-year-old Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process — a first for any serving or former US president.

In the photograph released by the sheriff’s office, he scowled at the camera while dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

Nigeria committed to collaborating with China, African countries – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, says Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with China and African countries to ensure that the objectives of the partnership are achieved for the benefit of both parties.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement on Friday, said Shettima stated this at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue Meeting on the margins of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

