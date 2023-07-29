Today’s Headlines: Coup Not Solution To Disputed Election–FKK, Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Meeting Tomorrow

NEWSCoup not solution to disputed elections – Keyamo

Photo Credit: Dailypost

A former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has warned that a coup d’etat could not be a solution to disputed elections in Africa, insisting it is not acceptable to support a coup under any guise.

Keyamo urged everyone, whether as members of the opposition or the ruling party, to outrightly reject and condemn the coup in Niger Republic.

The former Minister claimed that those who think they have scored a point by comparing the coup to their so-called narrative of a flawed election in Nigeria should know that they are cutting their noses to spite their faces.

In a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, Keyamo stated that while there are constitutional means to seek redress in a disputed election, there is no means to seek redress for a coup

He wrote, “We all have a duty, whether as members of the opposition or the ruling party, to outrightly reject and condemn the coup in Niger Republic.

Photo Credit: Google

“Those who think they have scored a point by comparing the coup to their so-called narrative of a flawed election in Nigeria should know that they are cutting their noses to spite their faces. A coup does not overthrow only the President alone; a coup overthrows all levels of constitutional governments in a country, including the governments formed by the Opposition parties themselves at different levels of governments after winning elections at those levels.

Niger coup: Tinubu to host ECOWAS meeting tomorrow

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu will, on Sunday, host a special meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja this Sunday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, yesterday, said the special meeting had been called to deliberate on the situation in Niger Republic where soldiers have sacked the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed concern over the safety of Bazoum, who was being held hostage by the military in the capital of the country, Niamey, as well as members of his family.

Read Also: Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees in line with expectations’

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television yesterday, saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS Commission, condemned the development in the West African country, saying that the sub-regional authority as well as the global community would do all that is necessary to protect democracy in the sub-region.

Tinubu to split education, works, housing, other ministries

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Following the submission of the first set of ministerial nominees to the Senate, indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu will restructure some of the ministries of the Federal Government by merging some, creating new ones and scrapping others.

Saturday PUNCH investigation revealed that the decision to restructure the ministries was in line with the recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring of the civil service as this paper had earlier reported that Tinubu would implement some of the recommendations in the report.

According to findings, the Federal ministries of Education, Youths and Sports Development, Agricultural and Rural Development, Solid Minerals, Works and Housing, Power; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development are some of those being considered for restructuring. The restructuring of some of the ministries will also give birth to new ministries.

Findings by our correspondents on Friday indicated that there were plans underway to unbundle the Ministry of Education into two; the Ministry of Tertiary Education and the Ministry of Basic Education to be in charge of primary and secondary levels of education.

While it is not clear if the President will appoint two ministers to oversee the new ministries, sources in the civil service noted that the decision to create two ministries would improve the quality of service delivery in the two sectors.

The Ministry of Works and Housing will be unbundled with the Ministry of Works to focus on federal roads and highways, while the Ministry of Housing will be restructured and financed to stimulate economic growth.

It was also gathered that the Ministry of Humanitarian, Social Development and Disaster Management would be restructured into the Ministry of Human Development with social development as part of its functions.

PDP constitutes 363-member committee for Nov 11 gov polls

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Peoples Democratic Party has constituted a 363-member campaign team to mobilise support for its candidates in the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

A document signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and released to the media on Friday, revealed Bayelsa State as having the highest number of party chieftains with 122.

This was closely followed by Imo with 121 members while Kogi has 120. Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu is to chair the committee in charge of Bayelsa State and would be assisted by Chenedu Nwoko as Deputy Chairman.

Also included in the team are the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara; Senator Seriake Dickson, PDP’s Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja; and former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, among others.

Nasu001 (

)