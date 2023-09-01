Today’s Headlines: Coup: Nigeria won’t condone disloyal soldiers — General Mohammed Takuti Usman; Tinubu Meets NSCIA members in Abuja

Coups: Nigeria won’t condone disloyal soldiers – Army Commander warns

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, has warned that the Nigerian Armed Forces will not condone disloyal soldiers.

Usman while issuing the warning on Wednesday asked soldiers to be loyal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country, and the constituted authority at all times. The GOC in his address at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State urged soldiers to be professional and exhibit total loyalty in how they carry out their responsibilities.

He also told them that their loyalty should always start from the President down to the top hierarchy of the Armed Forces. Usman said this in the wake of the military coup spreading across African countries with Gabon the latest to have one on Wednesday after that of Niger Republic which took place in July.

Tinubu meets NSCIA members in Abuja

The President, Bola Tinubu, met with the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

Anambra’s first lady laments the death of a newborn rescued from a pit toilet

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has lamented over the death of the newborn baby boy rescued from a pit toilet dumped by his 20-year-old mother, three days after birth, at Otuocha community in the Anambra East Local Government Area of the State.

The governor’s wife said that parents, guardians, and the entire society need to quickly wake up in the face of rising moral decay and abandonment of basic norms. The baby, who was rescued and immediately rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, died while receiving medical attention.

Reacting further to the incident, Mrs Soludo described it as inhumane and distraught, noting that as a mother, she feels the pain of having to deal with such news, which brings shock and deep discomfort. The governor’s wife, while stating that she was in prayer for the full recovery of the baby boy immediately after it was confirmed that he had been taken to the hospital and was looking forward to visiting him, said that the sudden news of his passing away shook her heart.

We Can Replicate Rwandan Example In Kaduna — Gov Sani

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has said the residents must harness diversity and turn it into an asset, stressing that the Rwandan example can be replicated in the state.

Governor Sani said if Rwanda, a country that experienced ethnic cleansing which shocked the world can become an ‘oasis’ of peace and ethnic harmony, the people of Kaduna state have no excuse to remain captives of the past. In his remarks during a one-day reflection meeting on Kaduna’s direction on peacebuilding, held in Kaduna yesterday, Sani said he was deeply worried by the ethnic and religious divisions in Kaduna State.

The governor said: “I am the Governor of a State where all government’s actions or inactions are viewed from the lenses of religion and ethnicity. I manage a state where emotions run high at the slightest provocation or perception of injustice. We are captives of our past. A past marked by incessant conflicts, bloodletting, hate, and distrust. “But we must break loose from our unpleasant past. We must collectively free ourselves from the grip of conflict merchants and agents of retrogression. We must change the narrative and bring development and progress into the discourse.

