Today’s Headlines: Coup: Nigeria Cuts Power Supply To Niger Republic; Labour Protests Hardship As Tinubu Wades In

Coup: Nigeria Cuts Power Supply To Niger Republic

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts, MW of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, directly involved in the transmission of power on Tuesday night.

The managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when Vanguard called repeatedly, yesterday.

Photo Credit: Google

Labour Protests Hardship As Tinubu Wades In

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

President Bola Tinubu yesterday met with the leadership of the two labour centres, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with a firm commitment to accede to some of their demands.

He immediately promised to constitute a new presidential committee on palliatives, as the labour leaders complained about the existing committee, led by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, which they described as an aberration.

FG Mourns Ex-Cote D’lvoire’s President’s Death

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Federal Government has condoled the government and citizens of Cote d’Ivoire on the death of their former president, Henri Bedie.

Bedie died on Tuesday at age 89.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli,

described Bedie as an astute career diplomat and a politician who would be remembered by his country.

Driver, Passenger Escape Death In Ogun Auto Crash

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Two persons, a driver and his passenger, escaped death when their vehicle rammed into a streetlight pole on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State in the late hours of Wednesday, destroying it in the process.

PUNCH METRO gathered that the accident occurred when the truck, which was loaded with cassava, tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle before the driver lost control, resulting in the collision.

PMedia (

)