Today’s Headlines: COUP: Nigeria Cuts Power Supply To Niger Republic; FG Mourns ex-Cote d’Ivoire’s President’s Death

COUP: Nigeria cuts power supply to Niger Republic

Nigeria has disconnected the supply of 150 megawatts, MW of electricity daily to Niger as part of efforts by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to restore democracy in that nation.

The disconnection was effected by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, directly involved in the transmission of power on Tuesday night.

The managing director/CEO of TCN, Engr. Sule Abdulaziz, did not respond when Vanguard called repeatedly, yesterday.

But a source in the organisation, who pleaded anonymity, said: “It is true Niger was disconnected from the national grid last night based on the instruction of the government. Nigeria used to supply 150 megawatts, MW of power to Niger.

“It is total disconnection in line with ECOWAS moves to restore democracy in that country.”

Military intervention in Niger ‘last resort’, says Defence Chiefs

Meanwhile, Military chiefs from the ECOWAS regional bloc on Wednesday said a military intervention in junta-ruled Niger was “the last resort”.

“(The) military option is the very last option on the table, the last resort, but we have to prepare for the eventuality,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

FG mourns ex-Cote d’Ivoire’s president’s death

The Federal Government has condoled the government and citizens of Cote d’Ivoire on the death of their former president, Henri Bedie.

Bedie died on Tuesday at age 89.

In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli,

described Bedie as an astute career diplomat and a politician who would be remembered by his country.

The statement read, “The Federal Government of Nigeria commiserates with the Government and people of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire on the passing of H.E. Henri Bedie, former President of Côte d’Ivoire on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

“The late leader was a nationalist, an astute career diplomat, and a politician who will be remembered for his contributions towards the growth and development of Côte d’Ivoire.

“May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

After Tinubu’s parley, Labour, FG in fresh legal tango over protests

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in a desperate bid to halt the ongoing nationwide protest.

The meeting, which took place in the president’s office, was the first encounter he would personally have with Organised Labour since they declared their intention to embark on a protest over the removal of subsidy and increase in the pump price of petrol immediately after his inauguration on May 29.

Ministerial nomination: Tunji-Ojo equipped for office — APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Kodlichukwu Okelekwe, has hailed Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo over his nomination as a minister, by President Bola Tinubu.

Okelekwe, in a statement, said Tunji-Ojo’s appointment is a reflection of his reputation as an accomplished professional with vast experience in both the private and public sectors of the economy.

The APC chieftain, who was the APC senatorial candidate in Anambra Central, in the 2023 polls, said: “Tunji-Ojo’s record as a legislator clearly demonstrates his capacity to tackle complex issues, show remarkable foresight and take informed decisions in the critical sectors of the economy, especially oil and gas, information technology, agriculture, finance, manufacturing and management consultancy, are well established and thoroughly validate his nomination.

“The nominee’s extraordinary record of public service has earned him the deep respect and admiration of countless industry professionals, who fully understand and appreciate his tenacity, integrity and sound leadership and judgment, marking him out as an outstanding choice for ministerial responsibilities.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that you (Tunji-Ojo) are fully qualified and equipped for the office of a minister and that your expertise and genuine and demonstrated concern for the welfare of the people will make your tenure exceptionally impactful and successful. “

