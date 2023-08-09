Today’s Headlines: Coup: Don’t put Nigeria at great risk, Diaspora Nigerians tell Tinubu; Tinubu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Coup: Don’t put Nigeria at great risk, Diaspora Nigerians tell Tinubu

AS Nigerians continue to react to the alleged moves to declare war against Niger Republic by Nigeria over the failure of coup plotters to vacate the seat of power, Diaspora Nigerians under the auspices of Global Nigerian Diaspora Forum, GNDF, Tuesday, told President Bola Tinubu, not to put Nigeria at great risk.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Emmanuel Tam Ezekiel-Hart, Dr Ifem Emmanuel Orji, Prof Mondy Gold, and

Hon. Gesiere Brisibe-Dorgu.

The Forum pointed out that “Presently, the Nigerian territory is not under attack by external aggressors known to have come from the Niger Republic.”

The statement reads in part,”As we operate an executive presidential system of government, the people of Nigeria hold sovereign power through their elected representatives who exercise that power on their behalf and the people have the right at any time to challenge the exercise of that power when it is done in bad faith that puts Nigeria at great risk.

“Section 1 of the Constitution clearly makes the Nigerian Constitution supreme and binding on the president and the National Assembly. Therefore, we shall challenge any backdoor deals that send our military to the Niger Republic and ensure that the judiciary exercises its power to declare void any back door agreements, using its power under section 6 of the Constitution.

“Why have foreign powers not yet put an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? We urge the president to reconsider starting a war in a foreign country because history serves as a constant reminder that wars rarely go as planned.

“The main danger to Nigeria’s peace and security is the uprising of Boko Haram, bandits, and unknown gunmen. The current administration needs a long-term plan to swiftly and completely end these recurring crises.

“The question then is whether going to Niger for war is for “peace, order and good government of the Federation” as mandated by section 4(2) of the constitution? It is NOT. Neither is it a “LIMITED COMBAT DUTY.”

Tinubu mourns Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

President Bola Tinubu has mourned with the family, friends and congregants of the Fountain of Life Church, over the passing of the Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

Pastor Odukoya died at the age 67 on Monday.

A statement issued by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the president sent his heartfelt condolences to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and associates of the highly revered religious leader, whose teaching, outreach and good work expanded the frontiers of charitable endeavour with particular respect to the education and health sectors.

He noted that the worthy contributions of Pastor Odukoya to the development of the country, supporting the weak and vulnerable while providing a platform for many to realize their dreams through the teaching of the word of faith.

Tinubu highlights the importance of the active sustenance of the outstanding legacies of the renowned clergyman by all who knew him, trusting that the Almighty God will continue to comfort the family.

He, therefore, prayed for the repose of Odukoya’s soul.

Police detain three suspected of stealing motorcycles in Delta

Detectives from the Agbor Division of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspects who allegedly specialise in stealing motorcycles in Agbor and its environs.

One locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the suspects, identified as Efosa Osemere, aka Kpako, 23, Nwabuzor Joseph, 30, and Otasowie Osaso, 33.

Their arrest was confirmed in a statement signed by Delta State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The statement affirmed that the incriminating items were discovered after a search of the suspects’ houses.

The trio remains in police custody until the investigation is concluded, Edafe said.

NPA facilitates 3.5m tonnes of export trade in 2023 H1 — Managing Director

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has revealed that a total of 3.5 million metric tonnes of export trade were facilitated through the nation’s seaports in the first six months of 2023.

Speaking during a panel session on the export of non-oil products at the 2023 Zenith Bank International Trade Seminar held in Lagos on Tuesday, Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko said that NPA has been recording growth in export since 2019.

He said in 2019, the ports recorded about 2.8 million metric tonnes of export, and it increased to 3.8 million metric tonnes in 2020.

