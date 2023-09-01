Today’s Headlines: Coup: AU Suspends Gabon, As Cameroon, Rwanda Retire Generals; AGF, CBN Gov Threatened With Arrest For Shunning Reps Probe

AU Suspends Gabon

The African Union’s Peace and Security Council on Thursday suspended Gabon following the Wednesday overthrow of President Ondimba Ali Bongo by soldiers led by the head of the Republican guards, Gen Brice Nguema.

The continental body in a post on X, formerly Twitter, condemned the military takeover of power in the Central African country.

This came as Rwanda and Cameroon hurriedly retired 1, 029 senior officers in a surprise move against their respective militaries.

The Rwandan authorities approved the retirement of 12 generals, including two four-star generals, James Kabarebe and Fred Ibingira, two three-star generals, Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, and several officers.

AGF, CBN Gov Threatened With Arrest For Shunning Reps Probe

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the non-remittance of money to the National Housing Fund and the utilisation of funds from 2011 to date, on Thursday, warned that the chief executive officers who failed to honour its invitation risk being subpoenaed.

The committee consequently gave the defaulting banks till Thursday next week to appear before it with all the required information.

It also insisted that the Accountant General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein, and the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Folashodun Shonubi must next Thursday appear in person before the panel.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Musa Bagos who disclosed this at Thursday’s sitting of the committee frowned at the attitude of CEOs who would always give excuses that they have travelled out of the country whenever they were invited to appear before the parliament.

Ensuring More Youthful Participation In Democracy

The turnout of young people more than ever before in the recent general elections challenged the vexed stereotype that our young people are “lazy Nigerian youths” with no mind of their own. Sadly, when it comes to deciding their future, it is generally left in the hands of older people. It is high time this changed. We need to bring in more young people to vote. The legal voting age in Nicaragua, Scotland, Isle of Man, Guernsey, Ethiopia, Ecuador, Cuba, Brazil, and Austria is 16 years. It’s time Nigeria embraced it.

Naysayers often interrogate the competence of those aged 16 years to vote based on informed choices. They believe teenagers lack the ability and motivation to participate effectively in elections. Other arguments are that they are impulsive and immature and that their brains are not well developed to make such important decisions.

I’ll Rather Die Than Allow Bandits Take Over Yankari Reserve – Bauchi Gov

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has lamented the activities of bandits at the Yankari Game Reserve and Safari, vowing that he would rather die than allow bandits to take over the tourist site.

Mohammed, who made the vow in a speech at the launching of the 2023 Tree Planting Campaign held on Thursday at the Dungal Housing Estate, Bauchi, said British investors were planning to take over the tourist centre and invest $18 million, hence, his resolution never to allow the bandits take over the place.

