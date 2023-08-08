Today’s Headlines: Coup: Asari Dokubo declares Tinubu’s obedience, PDP chieftain Anyim Pius visits Ganduje

During a coup, Asari Dokubo declares Tinubu’s capitulation.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, in a recent radio interview, indicated that he and his private military team would travel to the Republic of Niger in response to a directive from the president.

A close confidant of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, has stated that the Niger Republic is not the origin of Tinubu’s personal hostility. The reality is that he must abide by the agreement he signed as ECOWAS chairman. If he sends me and my army to the Niger Republic, however, we will emerge victorious. In truth, they wouldn’t be a good addition to our team.

The Kalabari king then elaborated, saying, “I want everyone to know today that what I have is not a private army but a private military company that provides security if contracted.”

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo summed up the pervasiveness of private military forces by saying thus. The United States is served by Blackwater, whereas Russia is protected by Wagner Private Military. In my experience, the highest concentration of private military companies is in South Africa.

The CNG has cautioned the FG from getting involved in a war with Niger.

Until all other diplomatic and economic options have been exhausted, the Northern Groups Coalition (CNG) has urged the federal government to hold off on sending soldiers to Niger.

Saturday in Abuja, CNG spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman made a statement calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to use political and diplomatic methods to stop the flooding. To which Suleiman said, “We join the Northern Senators Forum in rejecting violence as a solution and instead advocating for political and diplomatic means to restore democratic administration in that country.”

To paraphrase, “We urge the federal government not to rush into war without exhausting every economic and diplomatic means to pressure the junta in Niger to return power to the democratically elected government.”We caution President Tinubu that military action in Niger should be considered a last resort in light of the ongoing domestic instability in Nigeria.

The head of the PDP, Anyim Pius, paid a visit to Ganduje.

Opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Anyim Pius Anyim paid All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje a visit at his Abuja home on Sunday.

According to the Daily Trust, Ganduje met with Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, although the article does not say what was said.

It was widely speculated that Anyim’s meeting with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock in early July was part of a plot to switch allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was an honour to pay courtesy to the President and congratulate him, first and foremost, on his successful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also to encourage and congratulate him for the bold decisions he has taken so far,” the former President of the Senate said to reporters after meeting with Tinubu.

Five persons have just been killed on the Plateau as a result of a new incident in Mangu.

At least five people were killed on Monday morning: four by armed men in the Nchya community of Mangu District of Mangu Local Government in Plateau State, and one by a stray bullet fired by a security personnel at the Gindiri junction of the local government area. This is according to Vanguard news.

Five people have lost their lives so far. Beginning around 10 p.m. on Sunday, gunfire could be heard in the Nchya hamlet, which is about three kilometres from Mangu town, and continued until the tragedy occurred around 1 a.m. on Monday. The four victims were a father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick, and two of Rev. Sati Auta’s children.

Nandi Nanribet, a local resident, claims that a demonstration that erupted after community members drove the bodies to Mangu town in a pickup vehicle has subsided.

As neither State Police spokesman DSP Alfred Alabo nor Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA Markus Artu answered their phones at the time of the story, the spokesman for tion Safe Haven, OpSH Captain James Oya, provided clarification.

