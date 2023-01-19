Today’s Headlines: Corruption allegation: Apologise To Atiku, PDP PCC Urges Tinubu, New Nigeria Is Possible – Obi

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Photo Credit: Google

Apologise To Atiku, PDP PCC Urges Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party has demanded an apology from the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over corruption allegations made against its standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

In a press conference on Wednesday, the spokesperson for the campaign team, Kola Ologbondiyan, told Tinubu that as his diversionary scheme against Atiku had failed, he should tender an unreserved apology to the former vice president.

New Nigeria Is Possible – Obi

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has said that a new Nigeria is possible.

Thus, he promised to bring back a Nigeria where every citizen will be proud to belong if he is elected president.

Obi lamented that the present situation Nigeria found regrettable, saying, today Nigerians are ashamed to call themselves Nigerians because of the numerous challenges facing the country.

PDP’ll Not Be Distracted By APC’s Antics – Campaign Council

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will not be distracted by the antics of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its quest to win the 2023 presidential election.

Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the allegation against its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was to distract the party and divert its attention from winning the election.

FEC Approves N2.3bn For Local Assembly Of Aircraft In Zaria

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has approved the sum of N2.3 billion for the commencement of local assembly of Magnus Centennial Aircraft at Nigerian College of Ation Technology, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Minister of Ation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Atiku’s Economic Blueprint Will Address Rising Food Prices – Aniagwu

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu says the economic blueprint of the party’s Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would address rising food inflation in the country.

He said that Atiku was the only presidential candidate that is into agricultural production and would stimulate certain processes which will include soft loans, access to land, fertilisers, farm implements as well as agro processing to improve the agricultural value chain.

Eliasco51 (

)