Today’s Headlines: Corn sellers cause insecurity in Abuja– Wike Claims; Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Corn sellers cause insecurity in Abuja – Wike claims

Photo credit: Punchng

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited street vending in Abuja saying that street traders, including those selling corn, contribute to crime and instability in the city.

The former governor of Rivers State made this announcement during a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Federal Capital Development Authority, urging them to prioritise doing what is right.

“The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be. I moved around Abuja and found out there is total darkness in most of the places.

“What we need to do is to ensure light comes back as soon as possible,” he said.

Wike ordered the immediate cleanup of Abuja adding, “If you are in charge of sanitation, I will call you at any time of the day.”

He warned that he would not hesitate to remove any official who is not meeting his standards of cleanliness. He also stated that motor parks would not be allowed to operate in unauthorised areas.

He added, “Street trading is prohibited. People selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity. Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers.

Photo credit: Google

Aregbesola Launches APC Caucus, Mobilises Supporters

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, launched a caucus called ‘Omoluabi Caucus’ within the fold of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, and reassured of his commitment to the progressive ideals.

Speaking at the launch held in Ilesa, Osun State, which attracted members of the party across the state, the ex-Osun State governor, who explained that political parties are an amalgamation of different interests and tendencies, described Omoluabi Caucus as one of the many caucuses within APC in the state.

Aregbesola, who further said the Omoluabi Caucus was a ‘union of like-minds in the state’ stated further, “The Omoluabi Tendency is a caucus within the All Progressives Congress (APC); one of the caucuses in the state. We are not a faction. We are the genuine foundation members of the party and we have no intention of abandoning the ship of the party as it navigates the most turbulent waters.

Ondo backs NPC productivity initiative

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Ondo State Government has pledged to support National Productivity Centre to activate productivity initiatives in the state.

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, stated this during a courtesy visit by the delegation of the National Productivity Centre to him in Akure, Ondo State recently.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The state will give all the support needed to get the centre established in the state so individuals and enterprises in the state can benefit from all the productivity initiatives and programmes.”

The acting governor mentioned the plans to establish and engage the state in productivity initiatives.

He promised that he would give the centre all the necessary support to establish and carry out productivity initiatives in the state.

BRICS leaders weigh expanding membership at summit

The five BRICS nations are open to expanding the club to new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday, as it pursues greater clout in shaping the world order.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — have dominated the agenda at its three-day summit in Johannesburg and exposed rifts among its members.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the BRICS amid rising competition with the United States but the bloc’s other major power, India, is wary of the intentions of its geopolitical rival.

Nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join the BRICS, officials say, which accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s population and a quarter of the global economy.

Some 50 heads of state and government have joined BRICS leaders in Johannesburg.

The BRICS are a disparate mix of big and small economies, democratic and authoritarian states, but share a collective desire to challenge the Western-led global order they say does not serve their interests or rising clout.

Venomnews (

)