Today’s Headlines: Contractors Protest As FG Dumps Asphalt For Concrete Roads; Nasarawa APC Gets New Chairman

Contractors Protest As FG Dumps Asphalt For Concrete Roads

The Federal Government and leading road construction companies working on several major highways across the country may clash any moment from now following the decision of the government to dump asphalt for concrete technology, findings by The PUNCH have revealed.

The new Minister of Works, David Umahi, had last week directed all contractors handling Federal Government highways across the country to immediately dump the use of asphalt and adopt concrete technology.

Nasarawa APC Gets New Chairman

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State have appointed and ratified the immediate past secretary of the party, Aliyu Bello, as the chairman.

The decision of the party leaders followed the appointment of the immediate-past APC Chairman, John Mamman, as a Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

Passport Backlogs To Be Cleared Within Two Weeks – Minister

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, said all passport backlogs should be cleared within the next two weeks, adding that there is no excuse for passport delay in Nigeria.

He also said he is in talks with service providers and the Nigeria Immigration Service to digitise and decentralise the process of fresh passport issuance and renewal.

Robbers Invade Three Oyo State Communities In Midnight Raids

Armed robbers on Tuesday invaded three communities in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The robbers were said to have stolen money, phones, pieces of jewellery and other items.

The affected communities include Alaja, Seriki and Ogogo on the new Ibadan-Oyo Expressway in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. Our correspondent, who visited the communities, gathered that the incident happened around 3am.

