Today’s Headlines: Consider us for palliatives, PWDs in Ekiti appeal to Gov Oyebanji; 2 die in Lagos Road Accident

Consider us for palliatives, PWDs in Ekiti appeal to Gov Oyebanji

Some persons living with disabilities (PwDs) in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday appealed to the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to make provisions for palliatives for them, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

A cross section of the physically challenged individuals who spoke with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti said they were currently experiencing hardship and did not have money to buy foodstuffs.

One of the PWDS, Mr Sodiq Haruna lamented that the cost of living for him had become unbearable as he could no longer eat twice daily.

He said many residents who always gave him money to feed were no longer giving him because they hardly had enough for themselves.

Haruna appealed to the state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, to assist the PWDs with palliatives especially with food items to enable them feed to be alive.

2 die in Lagos road accident

Two persons, a male and a female, died in an accident that occurred on Eko Bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

tives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA).

According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

He said that the five rescued victims and two dead bodies had been taken to the nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency “LASEMA” Response Unit (LRU).

Premier League to bin mid-season break due to busy calendar

The Premier League may have to scrap its mid-season break due to the overcrowding of the football calendar.

The change could come into effect in 2024/2025 season with FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup set to take place in the summer of 2025.

The Premier League introduced the break – which this season will take the form of a structured two-week period in January – in 2018 in a bid to ease the workload on players.

The chief executive Richard Masters admits it is under discussion as it could become unworkable.

Niger coup: Sanusi meets junta leaders, briefs Tinubu

As Heads of States of the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS, meet in Abuja today to take a position on the military junta in Niger Republic, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, yesterday met with the coup leaders in Niamey, the country’s capital.

Sanusi’s meeting with the coup leaders came as Niger’s former rebel leader launched an anti-coup movement in the first sign of internal resistance in the country.

This is even as the French government yesterday rejected accusations by Niger’s new military rulers that it freed “terrorists” and violated the country’s air space.

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, under the leadership of South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, also kicked against the adoption of military means to force the illegal government in Niger Republic out of power.

