Today’s Headlines: Consider Appointing FFK As Minister, He Will Work Far Better — Bwala Tells Tinubu; I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial — Peter Obi

Consider Appointing Fani-Kayode As Minister, He’ll Work Far Better…— Bwala Tells Tinubu

Source: Vanguard paper

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as a minister.

In a post on X on Monday, Bwala called on the president to appoint FFK, noting that his experience as a former minister will impact positively his government.

He said, “I call on President Tinubu to consider appointing Femi Fani Kayode as a minister of the republic.

“Femi has worked hard enough like every other appointee; but aside from that, he being a pragmatic person with previous experience will impact PBAT’s government.

Bwala also stated he’s confident Fani-Kayode will ‘work far better’ than some ministers.

(Photos Credits: Google)

I Didn’t Sponsor Pa Oseni’s Burial—Peter Obi

Source: Vanguard paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the February 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, has refuted speculations that he sponsored the burial of the father of journalist, Rufai Oseni.

Obi said the refutal became necessary in the light of speculations by mischievous persons that he sponsored the burial of the journalist’s father to gain favourable mention.

In a statement by his Media Office, on Monday, Obi expressed disgust at attempts by persons he described as sponsored blackmailers whom he said were bent on linking him with negative things in a bid to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.

He asked such persons to perish such thoughts and redirect their energy towards raising a better Nigeria.

France To Ban Wearing Islamic Abayas In Schools – Minister

Source: Channels TV

French authorities are to ban the wearing in school of abaya dresses worn by some Muslim women, the education minister said Sunday, arguing the garment violated France’s strict secular laws in education.

“It will no longer be possible to wear an abaya at school,” Education Minister Gabriel Attal told TF1 television, saying he would give “clear rules at the national level” to school heads ahead of the return to classes nationwide from September 4.

The move comes after months of debate over the wearing of abayas in French schools, where women have long been banned from wearing the Islamic headscarf.

Osun Will Drive Development With Tech—Adeleke

Source: Punch paper

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has said that the state is committed to the deployment of technology for development.

According to the governor, his administration was already building a digital ecosystem that deploys technology for development, to lay a strong foundation for tech-driven industrial development.

Governor Adeleke also noted that the administration was also working hard to upgrade academic infrastructure with a focus on growing the state economy, generating jobs and building commonwealth.

The governor stated this in his statewide address to mark the 32nd anniversary of Osun’s creation on Sunday.

