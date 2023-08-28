Today’s Headlines: Consider Appointing Fani-Kayode As Minister, He’ll Work Far Better — Daniel Bwala Tells Tinubu; Why Buhari Was Torn Between Duty, Morality – Paul Powell

Consider appointing Fani-Kayode as minister, He’ll work far better…— Bwala tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Daniel Bwala, an aide to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 general election, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a former Minister of Ation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as a minister.

In a post on X on Monday, Bwala called on the president to appoint FFK, noting that his experience as a former minister will impact positively his government.

He said, “I call on President Tinubu to consider appointing Femi Fani Kayode as a minister of the republic.

“Femi has worked hard enough like every other appointee; but aside from that, he being a pragmatic person with previous experience will impact PBAT’s government.

Bwala also stated he’s confident Fani-Kayode will ‘work far better’ than some ministers.

“I have never spoken with FFK on this, as a matter of fact, we only met twice in this life, one before he joined APC and the second at SSS HQRs where he was attending fellowship at the time. BUT I KNOW FEMI WILL WORK far better than some who are on the Job right now.”

Fani-Kayode was the Director of Special Media Projects & tions & New Media for the Tinubu/Shettima Pres. Campaign Council in the 2023 general elections.

Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

Photo Credit: Google

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

Bayelsa poll: I won’t spill blood to retain gov seat— Diri

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has vowed that he will not spill blood to retain his office ahead of the November 11, governorship election in the state.

He spoke at Ogbolomabiri after assessing the security situation in neighbouring Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of the state, weekend.

Men of the police Strategic Weapons and Tactical, SWAT, team and some non-state actors in military camouflage on August 12 invaded Bassambiri community on the orders of the acting Inspector General of Police.

Some persons suffered gunshot injuries as a result of the invasion while many others were displaced.

Addressing the displaced Bassambiri indigenes at the King Koko Square at Ogbolomabiri, the governor said anyone who sacrifices the lives of the people in order to gain political power does not deserve to lead the state.

Diri, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, expressed concern over the health and welfare of the displaced people, noting that every life in Bassambiri or Ogbolomabiri was important to him.

He reassured them that his administration woud do everything humanly possible to restore peace and order in the Nembe communities.

He said: “I will not spill one life to retain my office because every life is important to me.

Anyone who wants to be governor should not sacrifice any of you to become governor.

Uncertainty as Shaibu resumes today; Obaseki may relocate office

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Politicians, leaders, aides and other watchers of political activities in Edo State, watch with uncertainty as the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Mr. Philip Shaibu resumes today, after a one-month leave.

The decision of the deputy governor to institute a suit against his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, the state House of Assembly, and others to stop a purported impeachment plan had generated controversy in the state in the past three weeks.

The governor and several political groups and leaders have condemned the move with the governor likening it to his deputy planning a coup.

Political watchers have waited for today to come and Shaibu’s Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, yesterday, confirmed to Vanguard that his boss would resume today.

Shaibu had earlier in the day attended the thanksgiving service to celebrate 60 years of the referendum that led to the creation of Midwest Region, which later became Midwest State, Bendel State and now Edo and Delta states.

However, a source close to the governor said Obaseki was still in shock over the action of his deputy despite efforts by some political leaders to resolve it and may create a new office outside the Government House, where he is expected to attend to official matters.

It is, however, not clear if the governor would also hold exco meetings in the new office, which is about 1,500 metres from the rarely used emergency gate of the Government House.

The governor would today host his Delta State counterpart, Sheriff Oborevwori, and other stakeholders from Delta and Edo states at a colloquium to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Midwest Referendum.

Crownprincess (

)