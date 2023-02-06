This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines: Collect Their Money But Vote For Me-Obi, Obasanjo Meets El-Rufai; Lauds Buhari Collect Their Money But Vote For Me — Peter Obi Tells Nigerians Not To Shun Vote Buyers.

Photo credit: Sahara Reporters

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to collect money from any candidate that is ready to offer but cast their vote for him in this month’s election.Obi made the request while campaigning in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, with his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, on Monday.

The LP candidates arrived at the rally site, Metropolitan Square, accompanied by their wives and party leaders, Daily Trust reports.

According to him, “We have the magic wand to turn Nigeria around. We need leadership to secure and unite Nigeria, that is our number one promise. A new Nigeria is possible under the Labour Party. We don’t want a Nigeria where snakes and goats swallow money.

Pictorial: Obasanjo meets El-Rufai, Soludo, lauds Buhari.

Photo credit: Punchng

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has met with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The two met at the first Stakeholders’ meeting of the Democratic Republic of Congo-Nigeria Business Council held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend.

At the meeting, Obasanjo, who is the Council Patron, “commended the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) for his foresight in creating the DR Congo–Nigeria Business Council.”

The Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, stated that the meeting was held at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja at the weekend, according to Daily Post.

Transporters threaten protest at NNPC headquarters.

Photo credit: Daillypost

The Coalition of Transporters has threatened to picket headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over fuel scarcity.Their communique issued on Monday was signed by Jamilu Mai Alheri, Chairman of Trailer Drivers Association (TADAN), and five others.

They are Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN), National Association of Traders of Nigeria (NASTAN), Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria (COMAN).

Others include Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN), Trailer Drivers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), and Luxurious Bus 50mindstors Union (LUBOU).

The unions have put their members nationwide on alert to join the protest if nothing was done to end the scarcity.

Warehoused PVCs can no longer be used during elections – INEC.

Photo credit: The Guardian

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says warehoused Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) can no longer be used during elections as every voter must be authenticated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

The Director-General of The Electoral Institute (TEI), Dr Sa’ad Idris, stated this at the political parties’ polling agent training workshop and Training of Trainers (TOT) in Abuja on Monday.

Idris said that election personnel, including political party polling agents, must be knowledgeable of their roles and what is expected of them.

Photo credit: Google

Content created and supplied by: Crownprincess

News )

