Today’s Headlines: Col Chinyere Obi Lambasts Peter Obi For Abandoning Her, PDP Must Not Go Down-George

I Curse The Day I Joined LP Because Of Peter Obi- 74-Year-Old Woman

A once die-hard supporter of the Labour Party, Col Chinyere Obi (rtd), has said that she regretted supporting the Party in the 2023 general elections., has slammed Labour Party and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi for allegedly abandoning her after being shot by political thugs in Imo State over her commitment to the party.

Chinyere, a retired Colonel and a card-carrying member of the Labour Party, who spoke to journalists on Thursday in Abuja, regretted that neither the party nor Peter Obi reached out to her after was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate, Legit reports.

The septuagenarian narrated how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to fund her medical treatment after the incident, noting that she did not expect the party or Peter Obi to pick up her bills but to show solidarity.

PDP must not go down – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

Police dismiss Lagos cop linked to missing baby after PUNCH report

Six months after a report by The PUNCH chronicled the ordeal of a mother of three, Fortune Obhafuoso, in the hands of an Inspector, Samuel Ukpabio, whom she accused of forcefully taking her newborn, Joseph, and conciliating her with N185,000, the Lagos State Police Command, on Thursday, confirmed the dismissal of the errant cop.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development during a telephone conversation with our correspondent, said following Ukpabio’s dismissal from the Force, he would be charged in court.

He said, “The recommendation for the dismissal of Inspector Samuel Ukpabio has been approved. This automatically paves the way for his prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the dictates of rule of law, civility and respect for human life.”

Our correspondent had reported that Ukpabio, a policeman attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, arrested Obhafuoso on Friday, December 23, 2022, the same day she delivered her newborn.

I’m With Tinubu’s Govt, I’ll Criticise When I Have To — Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose says he is with the government of President Bola Tinubu but he won’t hesitate to criticise the current administration if it fails to fulfill its campaign promises to Nigerians.

If the government in power is not doing the right thing, we’ll be courageous enough to tell the government in power,” Fayose told State House correspondents after a meeting with the President on Thursday.

“When (Muhammadu) Buhari was President in this country I didn’t shy away from telling him the truth and the government. If President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is shying away from his brief, I Ayo Fayose, Oshoko, will be courageous enough to tell him,” he noted.

Fayose said now that elections are over, it is time for governance and Nigerians will need to rally round the President, whom he said has good intentions for the country.

The ex-governor said he does not expect the President to fail, noting that if there is any delay, it will not be a deliberate act on the part of the President.

