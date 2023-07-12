Today’s Headlines: CNN President Issues Strong Warning To IPOB Leader; Cynthia Okereke Is Reportedly Dead

CNN President Issues Strong warning To IPOB Leader

Mr James Erebuoye, President of the Concerned Nigerian Network (CNN) in Diaspora, has warned the self-acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Simon Ekpa, to desist from issuing sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Erebuoye, who is also the Founder of the Rebuild Nigeria Movement (RNM) worldwide, gave the warning in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to insecurity development in the South-East caused by activities of members of the group.

The IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday across South-East States to pressure the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is standing trial on treason charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“It is gradually becoming a tradition in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria that people must sit at home on Mondays or risk loosing their lives to some unknown gunmen.

“The order is already bringing down economic activities in the region, and can affect neighboring South-South States and other parts of the country if not nipped in the bud,” Erebuoye noted.

Veteran Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

The Nigerian movie industry Nollywood has been hit with yet another sad event, as veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, has reportedly died.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sharing a photo of the actress, Okechukwu wrote, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around.

“I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.

Last year, Okereke was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by their abductors days after they were declared missing.

Court Dismisses Sen Adeyemi’s Case Against Ododo, APC On Kogi Guber

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted by a Kogi governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Smart Afolabi Adeyemi, against the emergence of the candidate of the party, Usman Ododo, at the last primary election of the party.

The Court on Wednesday held that the suit lacked merit and substance to warrant granting requests made against Ododo and APC.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked “FHC/CS/556/2023 in Smart Adeyemi v. APC & 2 Ors”, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho held that Adeyemi’s allegations were criminal, as he alleged that elections did not hold and that the produced results were forged.

He said the applicant needed to prove the allegations of forgery and falsification of results beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court noted that the burden rests on Senator Adeyemi to produce the forged result or the original results to discharge the burden, adding that failure to discharge the burden “is fatal to the case of the applicant.

NNPC Restates Plan To Sell Shares – Kyari

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has restated plans to issue its Initial Public Offer(IPO) to investors very soon.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari said this at the 22nd edition of the 2023 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy conference and Exhibtion on Tuesday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is , “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future”

Kyari while speaking on ”Redefining Nigeria’s Energy Landscape for a Sustainable Energy Future’’ said the decision was based on the law.

As a Company that it is guided under the regulations of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, the NNPC Ltd.will declare its shares to the public for acquisition very soon.

“We will pay taxes; we will pay royalties like anyone; we will also pay dividends to our shareholders which many of you are.

”We are in business and business means competition. We are a private sector, forget about the fact that we are own by the government 100 per cent.

“ You are also aware, we are going Initial Public Offer very soon, we will sell a part of our equity.

