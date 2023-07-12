Today’s Headlines: CNN President issues strong warning to IPOB leader, Census Preparation At 80%–NPC

Sit-at-home order: CNN President issues strong warning to IPOB leader

Mr James Erebuoye, President of the Concerned Nigerian Network (CNN) in Diaspora, has warned the self-acclaimed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Simon Ekpa, to desist from issuing sit-at-home order in the South-East.

Erebuoye, who is also the Founder of the Rebuild Nigeria Movement (RNM) worldwide, gave the warning in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to insecurity development in the South-East caused by activities of members of the group.

The IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order to be observed every Monday across South-East States to pressure the Federal Government to release its detained leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu is standing trial on treason charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“It is gradually becoming a tradition in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria that people must sit at home on Mondays or risk loosing their lives to some unknown gunmen.

“The order is already bringing down economic activities in the region, and can affect neighboring South-South States and other parts of the country if not nipped in the bud,” Erebuoye noted.

Erebuoye warned that if Ekpa failed to listen to advise, he would ensure that Ekpa is chased out from his comfort zone in Finland and made to face the law and the consequences of his actions in Nigeria.

“He cannot be in his comfort zone abroad and be instigating crisis in Nigeria by ordering a sit-at-home order in the Eastern region, thereby depriving people from their daily businesses all for his selfish interest,” Erebuoye stressed.

2023 Census Preparation At 80% – NPC

The commissioner representing Cross River State at the National Population Commission (NPC) Navy Capt Charles Ogwa (rtd) has assured Nigerians of the commission’s readiness to complete the postponed head and household count.

The commissioner stated that preparation for the exercise had reached 80 percent.

Ogwa disclosed this to journalists yesterday during an engagement with the press in Calabar, the state capital.

He said the major activities including trainings and Enumeration Area Demarcation, (EAD) had already been completed with the online training ongoing in anticipation of a new date.

He stressed that arrangements were still on top gear by the commission for the conduct of the census stressing that the commission was waiting for a new date to be approved by President Bola Tinubu.

In a meeting with the president on July 6, the chairman of NPC, Mr Nasir Kwarra had intimated the president on the level of preparedness of the commission and the assistance required.

Ogwa said the all-inclusive demographic data that would be generated by the commission was basically for development, planning, and driving of decisions that concerned the population.

The NPC commissioner maintained that the postponement of the census was not a setback but to enable the commission deliver its mandate effectively stressing that it was better for the new administration to be fully in charge of the exercise.

How Wike helped APC, Tinubu to win in Rivers

A former Chief of Staff in Rivers State Government, Chief Tony Okocha, yesterday said ex-Governor Nyesom Wike made it possible for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to win the state in the last presidential poll.

Okocha, who spoke with reporters in Abuja, said without the influence of Wike, Obi could have swept the state.

He said: “Neither my former boss, ex-Governor Rotimi Amaechi and his group nor Sen. Magnus Abe and his group worked for Tinubu.

“What helped us in Rivers State was the stupidity of PDP. At the centre of that is the spin doctor, Nyesom Wike.

“Since the inception of PDP in 1998, Rivers State has been a haven for PDP. It has won elections back to back.

“Even when we were in government, PDP still defeated us (in Rivers). Wike gave instructions to his PDP family because they had no candidate to vote for. ‘Work with APC’ and it was me they were coming to work with because I was the arrowhead (of the APC).

“Abe had left for SDP, Amaechi was not keen. I’m bold to say that Wike took care of the election bills. He was the one that paid the piper.

“Without Wike’s huge support, material and financial, Peter Obi could have swept Rivers State.

“Even to localise Wike to Rivers State, you are short-cutting and short-circuiting his influence. If the G-5 governors were intact with the PDP, their party would have won.”

On the demand for Wike to get Rivers ministerial slot, he said many APC leaders have been pleading with the President to include the ex-governor in his cabinet.

Link Voters’ Register With NIN, Aregbesola Urges INEC

A former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to link voters’ register with the database of the National Identification Number (NIN) to ensure credibility and transparency in the country’s elections.

He added that doing this would automatically bring an end to the era of underage voting and multiple registrations.

Aregbesola stated this Tuesday while presenting the lead paper titled, “Towards Free, Fair and Credible Elections,” at the 7th International Conference of the Professional Statisticians Society of Nigeria (PSSN) held at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

“I am suggesting a more seamless registration system that will be continuous and terminate only a few weeks before the election, to allow for compilation and printing of cards. This registration should be synced with the National Identification Number (NIN).

“It will automatically eliminate underage voters and the possibility of multiple registrations. More importantly, people should be able to do the registration online, on their own, just like most application processes we have today. They should only go to the INEC office for biometric data capture and card collection only.

‘The second factor in the electoral process is the delineation of voting constituencies and polling units. This should be population-based. There is also always chaos on election day as voters will be running helter-skelter, trying to find their polling units. There should be a system of notification or personal checks to avoid this confusion,” he said.

The former Osun governor also urged INEC to train political parties’ in what specific roles they will play in elections and to ensure smooth and seamless distribution of electoral materials.

