Today’s Headlines: Clergies hold rally to seek support for Tinubu in safeguarding public assets, Declare Me President — Atiku Tells Court In Final Address

Clergies hold rally to seek support for Tinubu in safeguarding public assets

The College of Bishops, Imams, and Clergy Councils (CBICC) has called on all well-meaning Nigerians to support the efforts of President Tinubu administration in safeguarding national assets noting that the country cannot attain development if its critical assets are not preserved.

To this end, the clergy council announced its resolve to collaborate with the security agencies particularly the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in creating awareness on the need for all citizens to volunteer as vanguards for protection of public assets in the country.

Speaking at a rally on Saturday in Abuja to commence the sensitization campaign, Bishop Abel Kings, the National Coordinator, CBICC explained that the decision to support President Tinubu administration drive was reached after careful consideration of the need for religious leaders to contribute their quota in safeguarding public assets and infrastructure in the country.

Bishop Abel hinted further that in view of the importance the council attach to the initiative, the sensitization rally will be held in all the six geo-political zones to create the desired awareness on the role of the masses in the protection of national infrastructure and stressed the importance of safeguarding public assets for the well-being of all Nigerians.

“We have gathered here to announce a significant initiative aimed at raising awareness and promoting the protection of public assets in our great nation, Nigeria.

Declare Me President—Atiku Tells Court

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to declare him the winner of the February 25 presidential election, having won won in 21 states.

This was as he stated that the winner announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, was not qualified to contest the election “having regard to an order of criminal forfeiture against him arising from a drug-related offence, his declaration of allegiance to a country other than Nigeria and acquisition of citizenship of another country and presenting a forged certificate to the first respondent (INEC)’.

Atiku also stated that he had proven that the return of Tinubu in the election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was ‘invalidated by reason of substantial non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 on electronic transmission of results for collation and verification by deliberate bypass of and failure to transmit the election results electronically’.

Cash Transfer Is Scam—Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state, has described the proposed cash transfer policy of the Federal Government as a scam.

Sule stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television’s Night on Friday.

The governor said, “My position has always been that, at this critical time, cash transfer should not be something that we should bring up, completely. I think that cash transfer for me, in my opinion, is a scam. Completely is a scam. I can be very certain about that, because who are you transferring the money to?

“Let me give an example, go and check the current statistics. Like I said, as the Chairman, Committee of Banking for four years in Nigeria, I oversight Central Bank, I oversight all the commercial sector of our economy for the last four years and I look at the statistics, I will be very firm on this issue and you can go and check it.

Emefiele To Be Arraigned Tuesday

The suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is expected to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who will be sitting as the vacation judge for the entire South-West, fixed the date on Friday and the information has since been communicated to lawyers of all the parties, reports Channels Television.

Confirming the development, one of the lawyers to the embattled CBN Governor, Victor Opara (SAN), disclosed that hearing notices to that effect had been issued and sent out by the court to the counsel involved in the matter, according to Channels Television.

