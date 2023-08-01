Today’s Headlines: Chimamanda Joins Obi, Baba-Ahmed At Presidential Tribunal; Shaibu Faults Tinubu’s Broadcast

Chimamanda Joins Obi, Baba-Ahmed At Presidential Tribunal

Award-winning author, Chimamanda Adichie, joined the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed at the Presidential Election Petition Court on Tuesday in Abuja.

Obi and Baba-Ahmed are challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Tribunal is set to resume hearing in the adoption of written address by LP and Obi.

Shaibu Faults Tinubu’s Broadcast

Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Public Communications during the 2023 campaign, Phrank Shaibu, has expressed dissatisfaction with the address of President Bola Ahmed Tinubus to the nation on Monday.

According to him, the speech lacked inspiration and was filled with misleading information which led him to believe that it was a waste of everyones time and was aimed at convincing the Nigerian Labour Congress from going forward with their planned nationwide protest.

Shaibu said: “Tinubu’s speech was hurriedly put together in order to dissuade the suffering masses and the organised labour from embarking on protests. Rather than apologise for removing subsidy without providing a cushion for the poor, he went about accusing subsidy thieves of being behind the current suffering. If he is sure of this, why hasn’t he arrested them?”

He claimed that, “Tinubu also lied when he claimed that he had for years been an advocate of subsidy removal. This was a man who in 2012, described petrol subsidy removal as ‘the Goodluck Jonathan tax’ and sponsored protests in Lagos State.

Subsidy: No Room For Violent Protests – IGP Warns NLC, TUC

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has warned members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over their planned protest scheduled for Wednesday.

DAILY POST reports that the unions had planned a nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu.

However, Egbetokun warned that although he is mindful of the right to peaceful protest, the police would not allow any violent rallies.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP urged all parties involved to ensure that the planned demonstrations are conducted peacefully to prevent being hijacked by miscreants, especially in major cosmopolitan cities.

According to the statement, the IGP ordered the Commissioners of Police and Supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the leadership of the labour unions to foster understanding and reach common grounds on the planned protests.

NLC knocks Tinubu, says president’s speech not ‘silver bullet

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) said the national broadcast by President Bola Tinubu was not the silver bullet that Nigerians expected.

Joe Ajaero, the NLC President, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Tinubu on Monday made his first speech since his inauguration.

In his speech, Mr Tinubu said he is aware of the hardship Nigerians are facing due to the various policy decisions of his administration.

He noted that the government is working on reducing the burden to make life easier for Nigerians. The president also disclosed that the government is negotiating with labour unions to review workers’ minimum wage.

In its reaction, the NLC said the speech appears to be out of touch with reality and failed to address the hardship and suffering that most Nigerians are going through.

“Our review of today’s broadcast by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leaves us with the impression that the promises and assurances made by President Tinubu are not the silver bullet that Nigerians expected.

“The speech indeed appears to be out of touch with reality and anomalous with the hardship and suffering that most Nigerians are going through now,” Mr Ajaero said.

